BB Waterbomb's controversial '19+ performance' ultimately edited out of network broadcast... Passionate stage remains intact

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Bibi's 'Waterbomb' performance, which sparked controversy over its provocative nature, was aired on a major broadcast network.

However, the performance that was the most controversial at the time was edited out of the broadcast. On the SBS Friday variety show 'I Will Do Anything for You - Secretary Team,' which aired on the 28th, the behind-the-scenes footage of Bibi's 'Waterbomb' performance, which ranked first in '2026 Waterbomb buzz,' was revealed.

On this day, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu visited the heated 'Waterbomb' venue to closely support Bibi throughout her day. 'Original Waterbomb Goddess' Bibi took to the stage and delivered an intense performance.

As the performance reached its climax, Bibi knelt down and unzipped her jumpsuit, creating a daring scene where her bikini top was revealed. However, the performance that had previously sparked significant online controversy was not aired on the broadcast that day.

During the 'Waterbomb' stage, Bibi performed a routine where she sang into a microphone placed at face level while kneeling and surrounded by several male dancers. Controversy over the scene's suggestiveness arose, with some netizens reacting that it resembled sexual activity and that she had "crossed the line.

" Ultimately, the SBS broadcast excluded that scene and instead showed Bibi's stage performance and the preparation process. Meanwhile, Bibi drew attention by revealing her performance philosophy.

She stated her firm conviction, saying, "I believe I must earn my money's worth. I must unconditionally entertain the people who paid to come in.

I must show the audience everything. " jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.