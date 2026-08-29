Roy Kim: "Arrogance after winning 'Superstar K4'... Need to stay focused when the world is beating me up"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Roy Kim confessed that he became arrogant after winning Mnet's 'Superstar K 4'.

On the 28th, a video titled "Behind-the-scenes stories of 'Superstar K' revealed for the first time in 14 years" was released on the YouTube channel 'Jaejeonghamnida'. Recalling the time he won 'Superstar K 4', Roy Kim said, "I had just turned twenty, and as a kid who had grown up never thinking he would become a singer, I just thought, 'How should I spend my summer vacation well?' and just went for it with youthful audacity, but suddenly I won and became a singer. " He confessed, "Because of that, I think I became a little arrogant.

I was arrogant, thinking that the world might flow a little according to my vision. " He continued, "For every live broadcast mission, the scenario where I thought, 'If I do this song, it will turn out like this,' all came true, and I ended up winning. " He added, "Actually, it is difficult to achieve a major feat at the age of twenty, but at the time, I felt that 'since I tried doing it the way I envisioned.

'" "Looking back now, I was definitely arrogant because I thought, 'It actually works,' and I thought the world wasn't that difficult," he confessed. Recalling his debut process after winning, Roy Kim said, "I wasn't a major artist; I just sang along to songs I liked and tried writing songs using a few chords I knew. But as soon as I won, I told the company, 'I don't want to receive songs; I want to debut with a song I wrote and composed myself.

' I don't know what I knew to say that, but honestly, that thought was also arrogance. " He stated that it was even harder to let go of his arrogance after his debut song 'Bom Bom Bom' achieved massive success. "Since 'Bom Bom Bom' became a super mega-hit, it was actually hard not to be arrogant," he revealed.

"Now, when I think back to that time, I've changed a lot. I've become grateful for everything. " Park Jae-jung, the winner of 'Superstar K 5,' confessed, "I didn't become arrogant after 'Superstar K 5' ended.

I became arrogant after 'Hangout with Yoo' ended. " In response, Roy Kim said, "I was definitely arrogant during the time of 'Let's Break Up. '" It drew laughter.

He continued, "But I think everyone needs that time. Once you become arrogant, the world really beats you up.

I think staying alert when they beat you up saying, 'Seriously, snap out of it,' is what determines my later years and future," he advised.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.