How Did Yulhee's Face End Up Like This? Facial Asymmetry and Damaged Skin: "I've Been Under a Lot of Stress"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun reporter] Yulhee recently revealed how dramatically her skin condition has changed.

On the 28th, Yulhee, formerly of LABOUM, appeared on Channel A's beauty clinic program.

That day, Yulhee appeared without properly washing off the makeup she had worn the day before. Her visibly worsened skin condition drew surprise.

Yulhee said, "My skin used to be really good, but lately I've been breaking out a lot, my face has become red and irritated, and my skin has become sensitive. I also have a lot more dark circles. I think it's because I've been under a lot of stress."

She then washed her face in three steps, starting with water, followed by cleansing foam and a scrub. However, a specialist pointed out that such excessive cleansing could actually irritate the skin.

Right after washing, Yulhee started putting on makeup again and even worked out while wearing it. During the process, a habit of tensing her jaw and the area between her eyebrows was also noticed. She said, "When I concentrate, drive, or exercise, I have a habit of clenching my mouth shut."

It was also revealed that her habit of chewing only on one side had caused facial asymmetry. After a friend pointed it out, Yulhee said, "No wonder I didn't want to take selfies."

After a detailed examination, Yulhee received a customized three-step skin care solution to help restore her skin health, which had been damaged by inflammation.

After the treatment, Yulhee showed her improved skin and said, "I've reduced the number of times I wash my face so I don't irritate my skin, and I make sure to remove my makeup before going to bed." She added that she had also changed her daily habits.

She continued, "I'm also paying attention to avoid chewing on only one side, and I'm avoiding hard foods," explaining that she is being careful in her daily life to manage both her skin and facial asymmetry.

Meanwhile, Yulhee married F.T. Island member Choi Min-hwan in 2017 and had one son and two daughters, but the couple divorced in December 2023. Yulhee later alleged that Choi had visited entertainment establishments and had been involved in sexual harassment allegations, and she filed a lawsuit against him seeking alimony and division of assets. However, mediation failed, and police cleared Choi of charges related to violations of the Act on the Punishment of Procuring Prostitution and Associated Acts and forcible molestation.

Choi still has custody of the children, while Yulhee is reportedly seeing them through visitation rights.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.