Han So-hee in Tears: "I Lived Too Much for Others in My 20s"... A Heartbreaking Confession

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Actor Han So-hee was overcome with emotion as she looked back on her 20s.

On the afternoon of the 28th, a video featuring Han So-hee as a guest was released on the YouTube channel "No Prepare."

While sharing drinks and talking with Lee Young-ji that day, Han So-hee said, "I'm jealous, Young-ji. That you're 25."

After Han So-hee said, "I feel jealous when I look at people in their 20s these days," Lee Young-ji asked, "If you could go back to my age, what would you want to do?"

Han So-hee paused for a moment and replied, "Well, maybe a little..." She then appeared to be overwhelmed with emotion and soon opened up about her past 20s.

Han So-hee said, "I think I would live a little more for myself. I lived too much for others in my 20s," and eventually broke into tears.

She then told Lee Young-ji, "Live for yourself," offering heartfelt advice.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.