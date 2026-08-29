Hong Kyung-in Reveals a Story 30 Years Later: "Hong Seok-cheon Touched My Butt a Lot... I Had a Hunch Before His Coming Out, But No Proof"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Hong Kyung-in recalled memories from 30 years ago with Hong Seok-cheon.

On the 28th, a video titled "Lee Sun-jung x Hong Seok-cheon x Lee Eui-jung x Hong Kyung-in, a lively photo studio reunion" was released on the YouTube channel "Lee Sun-jung's Selection."

That day, Lee Sun-jung reunited with Hong Seok-cheon, Lee Eui-jung, and Hong Kyung-in, who had appeared together in MBC's popular sitcom "Three Men and Three Women." The four visited a photo studio near MBC, took a group photo, and made new memories.

While watching Hong Seok-cheon pose for a solo photo, Lee Eui-jung said, "He used to have hair. Back then, he only took pictures with me, so people didn't know."

After hearing that, Lee Sun-jung said in surprise, "I never saw him when he had hair." Hong Kyung-in asked, "Did he still have hair when you were doing 'Three Men and Three Women'?" Lee Eui-jung replied, "He did. He shaved it off later."

Hong Kyung-in then drew laughter by revealing, "He had not come out yet when he was doing 'Three Men and Three Women.' I had a hunch, but no proof. He touched my butt a lot."

Hong Seok-cheon joked back, "At the time, I wasn't interested in Kyung-in. I was into Seung-heon."

Later, the four looked at the group photo they had taken together and fell into nostalgia. Hong Seok-cheon looked deeply moved and said, "It feels so strange," while Hong Kyung-in said, "It's been 30 years, but it feels like yesterday."

Hong Seok-cheon also appeared emotional, saying, "It feels like time went backward on a time machine."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.