Kian84, Once Distant from Housework, Has Changed Dramatically... From Sewing to Giving Jun Hyun-moo Side Dishes (I Live Alone)

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Kian84 surprised viewers with a dramatic transformation from his past self, when he had little to do with housework. He repaired stretched-out clothes by hand, polished a pair of shoes he had worn for seven years, and even made pickled chili peppers and marinated shrimp to look after Jun Hyun-moo.

The MBC variety show "I Live Alone," which aired on the 28th, revealed Kian84's daily life as he discovered a new interest in home care and cooking.

That day, Kian84 picked up a needle and thread to revive a T-shirt whose neckline had stretched out. He had previously noticed a method Kim Shin-young had shown on air using urethane thread, and decided to try it himself. He also brought out a pair of seven-year-old shoes that he had worn to various family events and award ceremonies. Drawing on shoe-polishing techniques he learned during his military service, he carefully cleaned them and showed how attached he was to them.

There was another surprising change in the kitchen. After returning from grocery shopping, Kian84 neatly organized the ingredients in the refrigerator one by one. After checking the price of eggs, he remarked, "Why are eggs so expensive?" and felt the sting of rising prices.

"I've changed now too," Kian84 said. "In the past, I would order delivery food, freeze the leftovers, and eat them again and again. But these days, I cook for myself. No matter what ingredients you bring me, I can do at least a decent job." He added that he had naturally begun making home-cooked meals because he wanted to eat more healthily.

The dishes he chose were pickled chili peppers and marinated shrimp. "I've been into chili peppers lately," Kian84 said, recalling a recipe he had seen online as he poured a homemade soy sauce mixture over the prepared peppers. He pressed the ingredients in the container several times with his hands so the seasoning would soak all the way through, then used the remaining soy sauce to make marinated shrimp as well. The Rainbow members were stunned to see him pressing the pickles with his bare hands. Kian84, however, stood firm and explained his own cooking philosophy: the air inside the peppers had to be removed for the soy sauce to absorb properly.

His care did not end there. Kian84 separately sterilized glass jars for gifts and neatly packed the finished pickled chili peppers inside. The recipient was Jun Hyun-moo, who has long been part of "I Live Alone."

"I've received a lot from Hyun-moo hyung, so I wanted to give something back," Kian84 said. "When old clips sometimes get uploaded, I can see that my face has changed a lot. I feel a little sorry for that too." He then showed an unexpectedly warm side by saying he wanted to prepare side dishes himself for Jun Hyun-moo, who has lived alone for a long time.

When the pickled chili peppers appeared in the studio, Jun Hyun-moo and Kim Shin-young initially tried to avoid tasting them, but eventually gave in to Kian84's insistence. Contrary to their concerns, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive. The Rainbow members praised his cooking, saying, "It smells great," "It's so delicious," and "It has an exotic flavor." Jun Hyun-moo also seemed pleased with the gift and later posted proof that he had eaten the pickles after the broadcast.

From his unusual eating habits of reusing delivery food and frozen meals to his out-of-the-box approach to housework, Kian84 has always stood out. Now, his shift toward repairing items, making side dishes with fresh ingredients, and caring about the health of those close to him brought both laughter and warmth.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.