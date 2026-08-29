Go Ah-sung Shows Off a Completely New Look, from Wavy Face-Framing Hairs to Colored Contacts and a Backless Pose

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actress Go Ah-sung drew attention with a dramatically changed look, from her hairstyle to her colored contacts.

On the 29th, Go Ah-sung posted several photos on her personal account along with the caption, "I tried a new style."

In the released photos, Go Ah-sung showed off a sleek ponytail with her long hair pulled tightly back. Wavy strands styled in a curve along her forehead added a distinctive mood. It was a striking transformation, very different from the natural and neat image she is usually loved for.

Her eyes also made a strong impression. Go Ah-sung paired bright colored contacts with extended eyeliner and deep burgundy lip makeup, revealing a mysterious yet provocative charm. Her smooth, glowing skin and sharp eye makeup created an even more exotic atmosphere. She completed the alluring look with a corset-style outfit in black and red, along with sheer gloves. Whether staring straight into the camera or glancing over her shoulder, she showed a confident charisma unlike before. In another photo, Go Ah-sung posed with the program book for the British horror film festival FrightFest held beside her face. The festival’s intense image and Go Ah-sung’s bold styling came together to create a scene that felt like a frame from a movie.

Earlier, Go Ah-sung attended the world premiere of the film "Nervous" in London, United Kingdom, on the 27th local time. After drawing attention for an outfit with daring cutouts at the chest and waist, she once again caught the eye by revealing the details of her hair and makeup through the photos she shared herself.

"Nervous" is a film set in Korea, and Go Ah-sung traveled to the United Kingdom for its related schedule. The film is said to tell the story surrounding an unidentified silent record found inside a house.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.