"I Blew My Card Bill"... Son Dam-bi Returns from Japan with Bags Full of Items for Lee Kyou-hyuk and Their Daughter

Singer Son Dam-bi went on a shopping spree during her trip to Japan, saying her card bill had “blown up.” What drew attention, however, was that she focused more on shopping for her husband, Lee Kyou-hyuk, and their daughter, Hae-i, than for herself.

On the 28th, a video titled “Son Dam-bi’s card bill exploded in Japan... shopping unboxing that filled half a suitcase” was uploaded to the YouTube channel Dambi Son.

Son Dam-bi, who recently returned from a trip to Japan, began unboxing the items she had bought there one by one. From her suitcase, which she said she had brought back from Japan two to three days earlier, came a stream of clothing, household goods, and food ingredients.

What stood out most was the focus of her shopping list. Most of the items were for her husband, Lee Kyou-hyuk, and their daughter, Hae-i, rather than for herself.

For Hae-i, Son Dam-bi bought rain boots, character sandals, rubber shoes, and pajamas that could be worn comfortably at home.

She explained, "I’ve received so many gifts for Hae-i that she has a lot of clothes for going out," adding, "After taking care of Hae-i myself, I realized comfortable clothes are the best, so I bought a lot of clothes she can wear at home."

She said that through hands-on parenting, she has come to look for practical clothes that are easy for a child to wear, rather than just pretty outfits.

She also shopped for her husband, Lee Kyou-hyuk. Son Dam-bi said, "I bought a lot of clothes for Hae-i and oppa, and after that I bought a lot of food ingredients and skincare products."

She also felt the changes in herself, changes that would have been hard to imagine before marriage and childbirth.

Son Dam-bi laughed and said, "I already have a lot of things for myself. Life changes like this." She added, "I used to always buy so much whenever I went somewhere that my suitcase would be filled with my own clothes, but now I only buy clothes for my husband and Hae-i."

Her changed daily life was on full display, as she now prioritizes items for her husband and daughter instead of packing her suitcase with clothes for herself first when shopping while traveling.

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married former national speed skating team member Lee Kyou-hyuk in 2022. She later became pregnant through in vitro fertilization and gave birth to their daughter, Hae-i, last year.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.