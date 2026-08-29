Competing Alumni Testimonies Over Park Wi's Alleged School Bullying: "Four Weeks of Treatment" vs. "40 Visitors in the Hospital"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] After CCTV footage of a fall accident on KTX-Sancheon was released, old episodes from YouTuber Park Wi's past have been resurfacing one after another. This time, allegations of school bullying during his student days were raised online.

However, no objective evidence has been made public so far. As people who said they were Park Wi's high school classmates began to respond directly, conflicting claims have emerged.

On the 29th, posts and comments from internet users claiming to be Park Wi's classmates from Yongsan High School spread across multiple online communities and social media platforms.

The controversy began with claims made by some users about Park Wi's school days.

One user, who introduced themselves as a high school classmate of Park Wi, claimed that he returned to school after being released from a Juvenile Detention Center in the past.

Another commenter said they suffered an injury that required four weeks of treatment because of Park Wi when they were in 11th grade.

As some commenters appeared to know one another and exchanged messages in the comments, the claims spread quickly online.

But no material has been released that can objectively verify that the authors of those posts actually attended the same school as Park Wi.

There has also been no confirmed official record or objective evidence to support the claims involving a Juvenile Detention Center, school bullying, or injury.

Amid this, a completely different account also surfaced.

A man identified as a Yongsan High School classmate of Park Wi said he was one of the friends who visited him in the hospital after the accident that left him fully paralyzed.

He argued that Park Wi was far from a bully or a troublemaker. "If Wi had done something bad, would so many people really have visited him when he was seriously injured?" he said in response.

According to him, about 40 Yongsan High School classmates, including himself, visited Park Wi after the accident. He recalled, "Even then, he kept smiling because he was worried we might be hurt emotionally," and added, "He was definitely a friend with a positive and kind mindset."

Another internet user who said they were in the same class as Park Wi also came to his defense.

That user claimed Park Wi was "a friend who had character, humility, intelligence, and athletic ability all at once during his school days."

The user also shared an anecdote about Park Wi looking after even students who were left out in class, saying he once made wraps for each of his friends during a school trip.

As a result, conflicting testimonies about his school days are now circulating online, centered on people who claim to be Park Wi's classmates.

One side alleges school bullying, while the other insists he was a student who took care of the people around him.

Still, both sides are offering only personal accounts posted online, so the facts have not been objectively verified.

In particular, because no concrete evidence has been released to support the sensitive allegations involving school bullying and a Juvenile Detention Center, caution is needed against the indiscriminate spread of unverified claims.

Park Wi recently became the center of online debate after releasing CCTV footage of the fall accident that occurred while he was getting off KTX-Sancheon. Since then, past broadcasts and videos have been revisited, fueling further controversy.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.