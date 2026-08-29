‘Ricenne’ Won Transforms into Signiel Top Star → 4.5 Million Views in 13 Hours “He Really Is a Superstar”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Group Risenne's Woni has once again proven his overwhelming power on YouTube.

5 million views in just 13 hours after its release. On the 28th, a video titled "Woni's Recent Updates" was released on the YouTube channel "Hello, this is Woni. Nice to meet you.

5 million views on the morning of the 29th, the 13th hour. This means about 150,000 views were added in just one hour. The fact that this record was achieved in just half a day, rather than accumulated over a long period, made Woni's immense popularity evident.

The comments were just as heated as the explosive view count. One netizen described him as "the channel owner who keeps things in check with 3 million views in just 6 hours. 35 million views in just 12 hours? He is the number one in Korea," "These view counts are coming from almost entirely pure Korean viewers," and "He really is a superstar, just like the setting in the video" followed.

There were also quite a few reactions that pointed out the sincerity behind Won's laughter. Regarding the scene where Won said, "This needs to last a long time," one viewer wrote, "I can feel that while he is happy about his current popularity, he is also anxious and worried at the same time. " Additionally, support continued with comments like, "It is unique that they promised to open a cafe together rather than finding different agencies if they fail," and "I hope the members, who are standing at the beginning of their success, prepare for the next step in good health.

" In particular, viewers enjoyed the content by expanding the video's setting into new stories, with comments appearing such as, "Please make a video with a worldview where the five of them run a cafe together because Risenne didn't make it big. " Notably, Won's channel grew by focusing on Korean conversation, regional dialects, and the relationships between the members, rather than music content aimed at a massive overseas fandom. Therefore, there is a reaction that this record is also a so-called "domestic view count" created by the high interest of domestic users.

In this video, Won immersed himself in the concept of showing the current status of a successful top star. In the video's setting, he showcased a glamorous daily life, such as staying at Signiel Seoul and traveling in a large van with his assistant, Liv, and his security team. Introducing his skincare routine using cosmetics, he slyly remarked, "This is my secret to maintaining it.

" However, the video did not stop at merely showing the glamour of a successful star. Won embodied the premise that his busy life had made it difficult to even speak his dialect freely, expressing his regret over the ordinary life he lost after gaining fame. Passing by the vicinity of their former dorm, he recalled the time when he and his members talked about "opening a cafe together even if we fail.

" Regarding his current success, he showed humility, stating that luck played a part in his achievements as well as his own abilities. The video also included a scene where he met with "Ap-PD," who had previously collaborated on content, and reminisced about familiar catchphrases such as "Geoje Yaho. " Even at a lavish meal, they exchanged jokes asking if he had "sick with celebrity disease," reminiscing about his innocent days before his success.

Laughter and poignancy intertwined during a phone call with "Uncle Yeon-su," a connection from 10 years ago. After confirming their supportive relationship despite not being able to meet often due to busy schedules, Won left a lingering impression by saying, "I suddenly feel lonely," after hanging up. In the latter part of the video, he looked down at Seoul from a high vantage point, expressing the loneliness that followed his success.

Won wore a hollow expression, asking, "Was Seoul always this small?" and confessed, "It's been 15 years since I moved up here. I want to go home. " Finally, he wrapped up his day alone, wearing a character face mask and drinking wine.

"Won's Recent Updates" captures both laughter and loneliness simultaneously in a fake documentary format, combining his real daily life with an exaggerated top-star persona and Won's signature understated acting. The structure, which shifted from seemingly depicting a glamorous life after success to loneliness and longing for past connections, also appears to be a factor in drawing an enthusiastic response.

Won-i has woven a single narrative, starting from the relatable daily life of a girl from Geoje to the solitude of "Top Star Won-i. 5 million views recorded within just 13 hours of release demonstrate that her YouTube content has transcended a fleeting trend, securing both a strong fandom and mainstream appeal.

Meanwhile, Risenne, the agency Won-i belongs to, is receiving offers from the advertising industry thanks to the chart resurgence of "LOVE ATTACK. " They are also expanding their scope of activities, serving as promotional ambassadors for Geoje, Suwon, and Gyeongju.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj. cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.