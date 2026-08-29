82-Year-Old Sunwoo Yong-nyeo to Make the Writer Who Saved Her from a Stroke Her First Manager... 15-Year Bond

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo will reveal the special story behind her first-ever manager, 60 years after her debut. The 15-year-old broadcast writer who helped save her during the critical golden hour after a stroke is expected to move viewers with the story of how he became her manager.

In episode 413 of MBC's variety show "Omniscient Interfering View," which airs on the 29th, viewers will see the cheerful daily life of Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, who has recently entered a second heyday amid intense public attention.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo's current manager is a broadcast writer she first met 15 years ago through a TV program. He has stayed by her side for years and has been handling both writing and management duties for about a year now.

Their bond grew even deeper because of a heartbreaking story. When Sunwoo Yong-nyeo suddenly collapsed from a stroke, her family was staying in the United States. Before they could return to Korea, her manager personally cared for her and protected the critical window for treatment. He continued to look after her closely even afterward, as she carried on her activities without a separate manager. Watching over her, he decided, "I need to protect her," and eventually became her first manager in her 60-year career.

The broadcast will also show an energetic day in the life of Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, who is known as "Korea's hottest woman in her 80s." She drives herself for about two hours to Gangwon State. Her chosen healing spot is a charcoal kiln. Even in sweltering 37-degree heat, she enjoys the heat of the kiln and shows her own unique approach to staying healthy. The panelists are unable to hide their amazement at her stamina and passion as she embraces the heat head-on. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo also shares her bold philosophy on life, saying, "Just live. Live as you feel." Unbothered by what others think, she enjoys her life on her own terms, prompting the panelists to say, "I wish my mother could live like this too," and express envy.

A special reunion with Park Mi-sun, with whom she has maintained a relationship for about 30 years since "Soonpoong Clinic," will also take place. The two are known to be so close that they call each other "mother" and "daughter." Seeing Park Mi-sun, who had paused her activities while battling cancer, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo says she was reminded of her own difficult times and felt even more heartbroken. She describes the time that has come to her now as "a time that arrived as a reward for living hard," showing her unchanged positive attitude.

Park Mi-sun prepares a special birthday celebration for her "mother," Sunwoo Yong-nyeo. The two, who have stood by each other for years, are expected to show a touching mother-daughter chemistry filled with both laughter and tears.

From her first manager, who stood by her during the stroke crisis, to Park Mi-sun, her 30-year friend, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo's special day with the people she cherishes will be revealed on MBC's "Omniscient Interfering View" at 11:10 p.m. on the 29th.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.