Lee Chan-won, now 30, says work comes before marriage for now, recalls part-time jobs to pay tuition on "Jun Hyun-moo's Plan"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Singer Lee Chan-won showed the full appeal of his "Chan-tto-tainer" persona, taking charge of hidden local restaurants in his hometown of Daegu, sharing regional know-how, and even performing live a cappella.

Lee appeared on MBN and Channel S's "Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4," which aired on the 28th, and joined Jun Hyun-moo and his close friend Hwang Yoon-sung on a food tour of Daegu.

That day, Lee made his entrance by singing his signature stage song, "Jinttobaegi," live. True to his reputation as the "son of Daegu," he personally led the restaurant tour and chose pressed noodles as the first dish. He then declared, "Today is 'Lee Chan-won's Plan,'" showing strong confidence. At the first restaurant, Lee explained the origins of pressed noodles and Daegu's food culture without hesitation. He did not stop at food talk, either, and rattled off the populations of Daegu's districts one after another, proving why he has earned the nickname "Chan-tto Wiki."

Watching him, Jun Hyun-moo marveled, "He's better than the free version of AI," and began testing Lee's knowledge on the spot. Even when asked about the cities and counties of North Gyeongsang Province, Lee answered without missing a beat and correctly pointed out that Gunwi County had been incorporated into Daegu. Hwang Yoon-sung joked, "Were you Kim Jeong-ho, who made the Daedongyeojido in a past life?" drawing laughter.

The three kept the energy going in the car as they headed to their next restaurant. Lee and Hwang sang Choe Hun's "Aengdu" a cappella, showing the chemistry of two of the industry's closest friends. When Jun Hyun-moo joined in, the car quickly turned into a moving stage. After listening to them sing, Jun Hyun-moo said, "This is what a senior-citizen tour is like. It feels great," expressing his satisfaction. Lee then found a catfish specialty restaurant that had never been featured on television or in any media outlet. Because the restaurant usually did not allow filming, securing permission was expected to be difficult, but the owner ran over and hugged Lee when he saw him. Introducing himself as a "huge fan" of Lee, the owner readily agreed to the shoot. Jun Hyun-moo said, "This place normally doesn't do broadcasts, but Lee made it possible," underscoring his popularity.

The three enjoyed their meal with spicy chive pancake and spicy catfish stew. Lee and Hwang sang "Life Like Floating Duckweed" a cappella on site and even gave an impromptu lesson in Daegu dialect. Lee explained local expressions such as "neol jatta" and "mae-mae," fully embracing his role as a regional guide. The final dish was spicy braised short ribs, one of Daegu's signature foods. Lee not only prepared the ribs himself, but also revealed his own way of finishing the meal: after eating, he mixes the remaining sauce with sesame leaves and lettuce for bibimbap.

During the meal, Lee also spoke candidly about marriage and work. He recalled working part-time jobs while attending college to cover living expenses and tuition before his debut. "Now that things are going well and I can stand on my own, work feels even more precious for the moment," he said, hinting that he wants to focus on his career rather than marriage for now. He explained that because he had worked hard to earn his chance, he feels a special sense of responsibility and affection for his work.

He also shared his future goals. When Jun Hyun-moo asked about his dreams after albums, broadcast activities, and winning an entertainment grand prize, Lee replied, "I want to release a hit song that everyone in the country will know." Speaking about "Jinttobaegi," the song that introduced him to the public, Lee said, "It became a mega-hit, but it is not my song." He said he wants to create a new signature song that follows "Jinttobaegi" while being remembered entirely as his own.

On the day, Lee displayed a wide range of charms, from a local guide uncovering hidden restaurants in Daegu to a "Chan-tto Wiki" overflowing with regional information, as well as a trot singer who kept the mood lively and a skilled food-show expert.

Jo Min-jung, reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.