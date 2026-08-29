Gangnam Deletes Video Featuring Japanese Actor Amid Right-Wing Controversy, Then Resumes YouTube Without Explanation

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] Singer and broadcaster Gangnam has resumed his YouTube activity without offering any explanation after deleting a video featuring Japanese actor Sota Fukushi.

A new piece of content was released on Gangnam's YouTube channel, "Neighborhood Friend Kangnami," on the 27th.

Before the video was released, the production team introduced the guest, saying, "Today's star is Gangnami's reliable supporter, Seungri."

The video featured Seungri, who is widely known as Gangnam's so-called "subway friend." The two became acquainted when Gangnam happened to strike up a conversation with Seungri on the subway in the past, and they have since maintained their friendship through several collaborations.

The video drew particular attention because it was the first one released after Gangnam deleted content he had filmed with Sota Fukushi, who had become embroiled in a right-wing controversy.

However, Gangnam's side did not provide any separate explanation for why the earlier video was removed or for the controversy that followed.

Earlier, Gangnam had uploaded content with Sota Fukushi on his YouTube channel on the 20th.

In the video, the two exchanged various stories, speaking in Korean and eating spicy ramen, while showing their close relationship.

But after the video was released, Fukushi's past activities were brought back into the spotlight online, sparking controversy.

As details resurfaced that Fukushi had appeared in a documentary related to the Japanese military and that his grandfather had been a kamikaze pilot, some online users began describing the issue as a "right-wing controversy."

The backlash grew stronger because some people were already reacting negatively to Gangnam's recent "J-pop remake" project.

In the end, the video featuring Fukushi was deleted from Gangnam's YouTube channel on the 21st, just one day after it was posted. Photos Gangnam had uploaded to his personal channel with Fukushi also disappeared.

About a week later, a new video was uploaded, but no separate statement was issued regarding the removal of the earlier content. Rather than directly addressing the controversy, Gangnam appears to be continuing his activities by releasing scheduled content.

Meanwhile, Gangnam, who was born to a Japanese father and a Korean mother, has worked in Korea as a singer and broadcaster. He became a naturalized Korean citizen in 2022.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.