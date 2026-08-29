"A Weekend Drama Loved by Both Moms and Daughters" Ha Seok-jin and Ahn Hee-yeon’s 'Can This Love Be Translated?' Was Written by the 'I'm Sorry, I Love You' Writer

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] The momentum behind KBS 2TV’s weekend drama 'Can This Love Be Translated?' is hard to ignore. By blending the familiar warmth of a family drama with deep melodrama and romance among young actors, the series has become a show that mothers and daughters can sit on the same sofa and watch together on weekend evenings.

Premiering on the 25th of last month, 'Can This Love Be Translated?' opened with double-digit ratings from its first episode. It then hit a series high of 15.7% nationwide with episode 6, and the episode aired on the 16th also drew 15.6%, taking the No. 1 spot among all weekend broadcasts. Episode 9, which aired on the 22nd, held the top position with 15.3%.

Breaking into the 15% range early in its run is a welcome sign for KBS weekend dramas, which have recently been seen as sluggish. Although the story is still in its early stages, the characters’ relationships are beginning to tangle in earnest, drawing attention to whether ratings can climb even further.

One reason for the drama’s popularity is its ability to appeal to multiple generations at once. Veteran actors such as Kwon Hae-hyo, Yoon Yoo-sun, Ryu Seung-soo, and Jin Kyung anchor the family drama, while Ha Seok-jin, Ahn Hee-yeon, Lee Joo-yeon, and Bae Jung-nam drive the story’s first love, reunion, and crossed romantic lines.

For middle-aged viewers, the show offers the familiar weekend-drama themes of family conflict and reconciliation. For younger viewers, it presents a complicated love quadrangle and realistic relationship dilemmas. In other words, it preserves the traditional appeal of a family drama that brings everyone together in front of the TV, while adding a pace of romance that viewers accustomed to OTT platforms and short-form video can easily follow.

There is a clear reason behind the drama’s strong emotional pull. The script for 'Can This Love Be Translated?' was written by Lee Kyung-hee, the writer behind 'I'm Sorry, I Love You,' which became a sensation in 2004.

Lee has previously delivered works that vividly portray love and pain, including 'A Man Called God,' 'Uncontrollably Fond,' and 'Sangdoo! Let's Go to School.' Her strength lies in building up the characters’ emotional voids and long-buried feelings before letting them erupt, rather than relying on sensational events.

That same style is evident in 'Can This Love Be Translated?' The drama follows estranged family members as they face one another’s wounds across the dinner table and slowly rebuild their relationships. While it takes the form of a family drama, it tightly weaves together first love, breakup, the life of a single mother, and long-standing misunderstandings between parents and children.

Ha Seok-jin’s restrained performance is especially boosting the show’s immersion. He plays Kim Mu-jin, a cool and flawless restaurant owner-chef on the surface, but a man who carries the pain of giving up his dream because of his family’s opposition, as well as the lingering traces of a love that ended eight years ago.

Rather than relying on exaggerated emotion, Ha conveys Kim Mu-jin’s complex inner world through subtle shifts in his gaze and expression. His dry, steady acting stands out in scenes where he suppresses his feelings after reuniting with Han Gyu-rim (Ahn Hee-yeon), or when he cannot easily open his heart even as Jang Seo-hyun (Lee Joo-yeon) pursues him directly.

In episode 11, Kim Mu-jin’s emotions are shaken even more intensely. As Go Yoon-hee (Yoon Yoo-sun), who opposes his relationship with Jang Seo-hyun, and Jang Seo-hyun, who is determined to protect their love, face off head-on, Kim Mu-jin is caught in the middle of a mother-daughter conflict. The tension is further heightened by Han Gyu-rim, who makes a phone call to someone with a weary face, and by the sudden appearance of Jo Heung-sik (Bae Jung-nam), who comes looking for Kim Mu-jin.

This is not just a weekend drama that mothers watch out of habit. It is a series that also draws daughters in with its romance and the actors’ performances. Its ratings in the 15% range, along with its No. 1 ranking among all weekend programs, point to that potential for broader generational appeal.

A mother who remembers 'I'm Sorry, I Love You' and a daughter absorbed in the romance between Ha Seok-jin and Ahn Hee-yeon wait for the next scene on the same sofa. Attention is now on whether the familiar yet slightly different 'Can This Love Be Translated?' can once again lead KBS weekend dramas into a new golden era.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.