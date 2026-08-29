"If Hong Sang-soo Dies, Sadie Sink Would Have Nothing": Lawyer Explains the Legal Issues

TV Chosun

[Sportschosun reporter Park Ah-ram] Interest is growing in what legal status the son born to actor Sadie Sink and film director Hong Sang-soo will have.

Sadie Sink gave birth to a son with Hong Sang-soo in April last year. After focusing on child care, she recently returned to work through Hong Sang-soo's new film. In August, she also appeared publicly with Hong Sang-soo at the Locarno Film Festival for the first time since giving birth.

Although the couple already has a child, legal issues still remain. That is because Hong Sang-soo is still legally married to his existing spouse.

Hong Sang-soo married the woman he met while studying in the United States in 1985, and they have one daughter. In November 2016, he filed for divorce, but the Seoul Family Court rejected his petition in 2019.

At the time, the court found that Hong Sang-soo was responsible for the breakdown of the marriage. He did not appeal the ruling, and the marriage remains legally intact.

For that reason, the son of Sadie Sink and Hong Sang-soo is legally classified as a child born out of wedlock.

A child born out of wedlock is one born to parents who are not legally married. The legal parent-child relationship between a mother and child is recognized through birth, but the relationship with the father requires a separate procedure.

The key issue is acknowledgment.

Under the Civil Act, if a biological father acknowledges a child born out of wedlock as his own, a legal parent-child relationship is established between them.

Divorce lawyer Yang Na-rae told TV Chosun that even though Sadie Sink is unmarried, she can register the child under her own name at birth. If Hong Sang-soo later acknowledges the boy as his biological son, a legal father-son relationship can also be established between them.

In that case, Hong Sang-soo's family register could list both his daughter from his existing marriage and the son born to Sadie Sink as his children.

In inheritance matters, the son would not be disadvantaged simply because he was born out of wedlock.

If Hong Sang-soo legally acknowledges the boy, the child would have inheritance rights as a direct descendant, just like any other child. If Hong Sang-soo has both a child from his existing marriage and a son with Sadie Sink, both children could become legal heirs.

The situation is different for Sadie Sink.

Because Sadie Sink is not Hong Sang-soo's legally married spouse, she does not have the statutory inheritance rights granted to a spouse. If Hong Sang-soo dies, the legal spouse would inherit together with the direct descendants and receive an additional 50% of the descendants' share.

However, no such inheritance rights are recognized for a person in a de facto marriage.

In the end, if Hong Sang-soo acknowledges the son, the child will have inheritance rights alongside the existing children. But Sadie Sink herself, as a non-legal spouse, cannot receive a spouse's share, according to the legal expert.

Hong Sang-soo and Sadie Sink first met as director and actress through the 2015 film Right Now, Wrong Then, and their relationship later developed into a romance. Their relationship became public in 2016, and the following year Hong Sang-soo openly said that he and Sadie Sink were in love.

At the time, Hong Sang-soo's wife said she did not want a divorce and expressed hope that her husband would return home.

About 10 years later, Hong and Sadie Sink are now raising their son together. At a recent film festival, Sadie Sink also spoke directly about how filming conditions changed after giving birth. She said she brought her son to the set and combined breastfeeding with weaning food.

Now that more than a year has passed since the boy was born, attention is shifting beyond the relationship itself to the child's legal parentage and future inheritance issues.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.