Nana Finally Removes All of Her Full-Body Tattoos, Surprising Fans with Bold Exposure and a Shockingly Slim Figure

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Singer and actress Nana has revealed a bolder new look after removing her full-body tattoos.

On the 29th, Nana shared several photos on her social media without any explanation, giving fans an update on her recent life.

In the released photos, Nana is seen posing in front of the camera in a short black hairstyle and white-toned outfits.

In one photo, she sat with her knees pulled up, wearing a sleeveless top and short bottoms, and playfully stuck out her tongue. Her slender arms and legs, with no visible excess weight, also drew attention.

In another shot, she lay on a flower-patterned sofa and looked into the camera. She completed a dreamy mood by pairing a body-hugging white outfit with lace knee-high socks.

Notably, the tattoos that once covered much of her body are no longer visible.

Nana drew major attention in 2022 when she revealed tattoos on her arms, shoulders, chest, back, and legs at the production briefing for the film "Confession."

She later said she began removing the tattoos after a request from her mother.

She also explained that she had once used tattoos to express and relieve her emotions during a difficult period in her life.

After undergoing laser treatments for a long time, Nana eventually removed most of the tattoos.

Last year, she directly announced on social media, "I have returned to a clean body." However, she said she kept the "1968" tattoo, which represents her mother's birth year, the person she respects most.

She also spoke about the tattoo removal process in March this year. Appearing on the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup," Nana said that removing the tattoos hurt far more than getting them, but added that laser technology allowed them to be erased cleanly without scars.

After once making a striking transformation with full-body tattoos, Nana is now showing off her renewed skin and presenting her own style after completing the long removal process.

Meanwhile, Nana debuted in 2009 as a member of After School and gained wide popularity through Orange Caramel. She later expanded her career into acting and has appeared in a variety of films and dramas.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.