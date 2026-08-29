Famous Comedian Publicly Calls Out Thief After Limited-Edition Sandals Are Stolen in Jeju: "Bring Them Back While I'm Still Being Nice"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Miki Gwangsu said his sandals were stolen while he was snorkeling on Jeju Island, and he expressed anger over the incident.

On the 28th, Miki Gwangsu posted on his personal account, saying, "I am writing this because I cannot hold back my anger," and publicly demanded that the person who took the sandals return them.

He explained that he entered the water to go snorkeling between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. that day at Panpo Port on Jeju Island. When he came back, the sandals he had left behind were gone.

Miki Gwangsu wrote, "To the person who took my sandals, which can no longer be bought, when I went snorkeling on the opposite side of the diving spot at Panpo Port on Jeju Island," adding, "Bring them back quickly."

He added that "anyone can make a mistake," but argued that the color and design of the sandals made it unlikely they were taken by accident.

He repeated his demand for their return, saying, "That color is hard to find, so there is no way you could have mistaken them. Don't spend your whole life burdened by guilt. Bring them back while I'm still being nice."

Miki Gwangsu also said, "If you return them now, I will not hold you responsible." He added that his feet hurt badly on the way home after the sandals disappeared.

The post he shared also included hashtags such as #MikiGwangsu, #SandalsThief, #JejuIsland, and #PanpoPort.

Meanwhile, Miki Gwangsu is a comedian active across various variety shows and content platforms, and he shares his daily life with fans through his personal account.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.