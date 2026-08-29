"I Really Blew It Today" Jung Suk-won and Baek Ji-young Rescue Jjamppong Together, Finishing Even the Broth

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Jung Suk-won tried making jjamppong for the first time in his life for his wife, Baek Ji-young.

What began as a confident cooking attempt nearly turned into a failure after the broth became an unidentifiable mess. But after the couple worked together to rescue it, they ended up with a surprising result: they finished even the broth.

On the 29th, a video titled "Why Did Baek Ji-young’s Eyes Light Up After Eating the Jjamppong Made by Jung Suk-won for the First Time in His Life?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Baek Ji-young."

That day, Jung Suk-won decided to make jjamppong at home himself. He was full of confidence from the start. When Baek Ji-young asked for the recipe, he brushed it off, saying, "There isn’t really a recipe. It’s jjamppong, just as it is."

But once the real cooking began, things did not go as expected.

Jung Suk-won stir-fried onions, peppers, green onions, seafood, and beef brisket before adding soy sauce. Baek Ji-young, watching closely, worried that he had added too much soy sauce. Jung Suk-won then tried to balance the saltiness by adding cabbage.

He even brought in ssamjang, a seasoning rarely used in jjamppong. Looking for gochujang, Jung Suk-won said, "Ssamjang already has gochujang in it. It also has the doenjang I like. How delicious could it be?" and added it to the pot.

He added oyster sauce and pepper as well, but the distinctive flavor he wanted from jjamppong still would not come through.

After tasting the broth, Jung Suk-won panicked and said, "It should taste like jjamppong, but it doesn’t taste like jjamppong." He then laughed at himself, saying, "Ah, I was too arrogant. I’ve never failed until now."

The dish kept drifting further into chaos. Looking at the broth as it came together, Jung Suk-won said, "Wow, this is really bad," and "I really blew it today. This isn’t jjamppong."

Baek Ji-young also smelled it and described it as "kind of like gochujang kimchi stew."

In the end, the couple worked together to perform a "rescue operation" on the failed jjamppong. They added missing ingredients, including garlic, and adjusted the seasoning to bring the flavor back. When Baek Ji-young tried to taste it midway, Jung Suk-won even stopped her, saying, "Don’t eat it. I think it’ll go wrong."

What was supposed to take 10 minutes had already stretched into the 60-minute mark. Jung Suk-won sighed, saying, "The short video said it would take 10 minutes, but that doesn’t seem right."

Then came the final gamble: cheese. After some hesitation, Jung Suk-won added cheese, but Baek Ji-young said, "It’s strange. That spicy kick is gone," suggesting the dish might be in trouble again.

But once they finally tasted the finished jjamppong, the mood changed completely.

After tasting the broth, Baek Ji-young was amazed and said, "It’s so good." The production team also praised it, saying, "This is jjamppong," and "It feels like jjamppong from a restaurant with 50 years of tradition."

Baek Ji-young explained, "It doesn’t taste like the usual jjamppong you get at a Chinese restaurant," adding that it was "somewhere between jjamppong and yukgaejang." Even so, she kept eating and showed clear satisfaction.

In the end, Baek Ji-young nearly finished the entire bowl, leaving almost no broth behind. She praised it, saying, "Honey, I ate so well. It was so delicious." She added, "This is the kind of jjamppong I want, one I can finish completely. When you eat jjamppong broth, there is always something left at the bottom because it’s too salty. But this one wasn’t like that."

Jung Suk-won also seemed to relax and gave credit to his wife, saying, "It’s thanks to you. If it weren’t for you, I would have failed." Baek Ji-young gave her husband’s hard-won jjamppong an 8.8 out of 10.

Looking back on the cooking process, Jung Suk-won said, "I was so confident and thought I was heading in the right direction, but it felt like I got lost along the way." He added, "I focused so hard that I was completely drained."

Meanwhile, Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won married in 2013 and have one daughter. The couple shares their married life and family moments on YouTube, staying connected with fans.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.