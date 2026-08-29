Jun Hyun-moo Chose Almaty After Seeing the Airport Display Board... "The Flight Ticket Was Prepared a Week Earlier"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] As allegations of fabrication continue to swirl around broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo's "impromptu trip" to Kazakhstan, a claim has emerged that the destination had already been decided about a week before filming, and that the scene showing him buying a plane ticket on the spot at the airport was staged for entertainment purposes.

On the 29th, the YouTube channel "Yeon-ye Dtopresident Lee Jin-ho" released a video titled "'Kazakh... Chosen at the Airport?' The Full Story Behind Jun Hyun-moo's 'I Live Alone' Impromptu Trip Fabrication Controversy."

Earlier, Jun Hyun-moo showed himself taking an impromptu trip to Almaty, Kazakhstan, on MBC's "I Live Alone," which aired on the 14th and 21st.

In the broadcast, Jun headed to Incheon International Airport from early morning without deciding on a specific destination. After checking the departure board, he chose Almaty, Kazakhstan, based on the flight times, and the program showed him purchasing a ticket on site.

However, after the broadcast, questions arose over whether an overseas shoot involving several production staff members could really have been decided on the same day, sparking a fabrication controversy.

Regarding the issue, Lee Jin-ho said in his report that while it was not true that the trip was sponsored, some parts of the broadcast were staged.

He said the production team proposed the "impromptu trip" concept to Jun Hyun-moo about a week before filming. According to Lee, the idea was to turn into a program segment a travel style Jun had actually done before, in which he would go to the airport and buy a same-day ticket.

Lee claimed that Jun then considered possible destinations, with Chongqing, China, and Almaty, Kazakhstan, mentioned as candidates.

"Jun Hyun-moo's side said, 'I want to go somewhere I've never been before, somewhere truly raw,' and that is how this was finalized about a week earlier," he said.

Lee also pointed to the part of the broadcast where Jun appeared to choose Almaty and buy a ticket after looking at the airport display board.

He argued that "the claim that he personally bought the ticket after looking at the board at the airport was clearly staged."

As evidence, he cited the size of the production crew that accompanied the shoot. According to Lee, at least seven or eight people, including a producer, writers, a cinematographer, and a sound engineer, traveled to Kazakhstan with Jun.

"Even if you assume only one ticket was issued for Jun Hyun-moo, how were the other six or seven tickets obtained?" he said. "Naturally, the crew's tickets had been prepared a week earlier, and Jun Hyun-moo's ticket had also been prepared a week earlier."

He added, "It is true that this was an impromptu trip, but the ticket being issued on site was staged. However, it is also true that the preparation reflected Jun Hyun-moo's wish to go to Almaty, Kazakhstan."

That said, these are claims Lee Jin-ho raised based on his reporting, and the "I Live Alone" production team has not officially admitted that the airport ticketing scene was staged.

Lee also said the suspicion that the trip was sponsored by Almaty tourism authorities was not true.

Earlier, the city of Almaty introduced the filming on its official website, saying it was carried out with support from the tourism bureau.

In response, the "I Live Alone" production team had officially denied the claim, saying, "We did not receive any filming support or sponsorship for this trip to Kazakhstan."

Lee also said his reporting confirmed that the tourism authorities did provide information on possible filming locations and attractions, but that there was no financial sponsorship or substantive production support.

He also addressed the controversy over the use of a local rental car.

In the broadcast, Jun rented a vehicle by sending his international driving permit and passport to a local rental car company.

However, after the broadcast, controversy grew when it became known that short-term visitors driving in Kazakhstan need the original Korean driver's license and a notarized Russian translation.

The "I Live Alone" production team later said it belatedly confirmed through the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kazakhstan that a separate notarization process was required. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued separate guidance on driving locally.

Lee said this rental car issue actually did not fit the theory that the trip had been prearranged with the tourism authorities. He argued that if filming had been closely coordinated with them in advance, the necessary driving documents would likely have been prepared beforehand.

In the end, Lee said it was difficult to conclude that the trip was a complete fabrication, but also hard to say that every part shown on air was 100% spontaneous.

"I think viewers should decide for themselves whether this was fabrication or staging," he said, while repeatedly stressing that the scene made to look as if Jun had chosen the destination for the first time that day after looking at the airport display board did contain staged elements.

Earlier, the "I Live Alone" production team issued an official statement on the 25th and denied the allegations of fabrication surrounding Jun Hyun-moo's trip to Kazakhstan.

The team said, "Jun Hyun-moo's trip to Kazakhstan was exactly as shown on the broadcast," and added that it had not received any filming support or sponsorship.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.