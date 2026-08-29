Jang Yoon-jeong Enjoys Soju Date with Do Kyung-wan the Day After Prosecutors Seek 18-Month Prison Term for Her Mother

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong was seen enjoying a quiet date with her husband, Do Kyung-wan, the day after prosecutors sought a prison sentence in her mother’s fraud trial.

On the 28th, Do Kyung-wan posted a photo of his wife, Jang Yoon-jeong, on his personal account along with the caption, "A cool older sister who grills pork skin so well."

The photo showed Jang Yoon-jeong grilling pork skin herself at a restaurant. Wearing a cap pulled low and dressed casually, she was seated in front of the grill and cooking meat.

Rather than a glamorous look, her relaxed outfit and quiet time with her husband drew attention. A soju glass was also visible on the table, giving the scene the feel of a simple date with pork skin and soju.

In particular, Do Kyung-wan used the affectionate phrase "cool older sister" to describe his wife. The couple, who married in 2013 and are now in their 13th year of marriage, once again showed their strong bond.

The update came the day after prosecutors requested an 18-month prison term in the fraud trial of Jang Yoon-jeong’s mother, Yook Mo. However, Do Kyung-wan did not make any comment about the case when he shared the photo.

Earlier, prosecutors asked the court on the 27th to sentence Yook to 18 months in prison at her first trial on fraud charges, held before Presiding Judge Seo Beom-jun at the Seoul Eastern District Court, Criminal Division 2, Single Judge.

Yook is accused of taking a total of 31 million won in three installments from an acquaintance after encouraging the person to invest by invoking her relationship with her daughter, the well-known singer Jang Yoon-jeong, from September 2024 to August last year.

Prosecutors cited her prior conviction for a similar fraud scheme, the significant amount of damage, and the fact that no restitution had been made as reasons for the sentencing request.

Yook’s side reportedly admitted all of the charges and asked for leniency. The sentencing date is set for Sept. 10.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong and Do Kyung-wan married in 2013 and have one son and one daughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.