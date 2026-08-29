Jae-gyun Hwang's retirement ceremony canceled due to heat wave, family says, "Then cancel the retirement announcement too" ('Omniscient Interfering View')

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung reporter] Jae-gyun Hwang, who has ended his professional baseball career, will hold an early retirement celebration with his family on the day his official retirement ceremony was postponed because of the heat wave.

In episode 413 of the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) variety show "Omniscient Interfering View," which airs on the 29th, a cheerful yet touching day with Hwang and his family unfolds after they hear the sudden news that the retirement ceremony has been postponed.

The ceremony had originally been scheduled for that day. But the event was put on hold because of the heat wave, disrupting not only Hwang's plans but also those of his family. Since they had already ordered food and a cake for the ceremony, they decided to gather as planned and hold an "early retirement celebration party" instead.

Hwang's parents, his younger sister and her husband, and his nephew all came together as the "Hwang family." The table was filled with steamed king crab, beef, and even his father's curry and rolled omelet, which Hwang loved as a child. As his longtime No. 1 fans, the family was more disappointed than anyone that the official ceremony had been delayed. They even joked, "Since the retirement ceremony was canceled, cancel the retirement announcement too," revealing their honest wish for him to return to active play and drawing laughter.

The family also looked back on Hwang's 30-year baseball career. In particular, the show will reveal the story of how Hwang, who had ranked first in his class throughout his school years, chose baseball over academics.

Hwang inherited athletic DNA from his parents, both former national tennis players, and showed exceptional talent from an early age. His father, who recognized his son's potential, reportedly visited a baseball coach in person and opened the door for him to pursue a career as a player.

His mother, however, initially opposed her son becoming a baseball player. The broadcast will also reveal the real reason the former national team athlete mother objected to his athletic career, as well as the choice the family made at the time. Hwang's baseball journey, which began with the support of his family, continued for about 30 years. Stories shared directly by the family, who watched his growth and career up close, are expected to add meaning to the retirement party.

Hwang's special affection for his nephew will also be revealed. He hopes the child will grow up to become the "Shohei Ohtani of Korea," and has continued to support him generously. Hwang has reportedly bought about 1 million won worth of clothes for his nephew at once, and even handed his personal card to his younger sister. His image as a big-hearted uncle who never hesitates to spend for his nephew is expected to surprise the panelists.

Although the official retirement ceremony has been postponed because of the unexpected heat wave, the family will celebrate Hwang's new beginning early by sharing carefully prepared food and memories.

Hwang and his family's "early retirement celebration party" will air on MBC's "Omniscient Interfering View" at 11:10 p.m. on the 29th.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.