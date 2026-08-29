Han So-hee, Who Dated Ryu Jun-yeol, Says, "If Dating Takes Up Half Your Life, It Will Break You"

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Actress Han So-hee recently spoke candidly about her views on dating and her ideal type.

On the 28th, a video featuring Han So-hee as a guest was released on the YouTube channel "No Prepare."

When asked about her ideal type, Han So-hee said her standards have changed somewhat from the past.

She said, "These days, I like someone who is emotionally stable," adding that she is also trying to become a more stable person herself. She explained that when she is in a stable state, she naturally tends to meet people with similar traits.

She also said that even in a relationship, the other person should not take up too much of her life.

Han So-hee said that even if someone leaves her, her very existence does not disappear, and that she tries not to see a breakup as being "abandoned."

She also said that when she feels hurt by someone, she tries to resolve it through conversation rather than reacting emotionally on impulse.

She explained that she first tells the other person exactly what kind of attention or affection she wants, and then sees whether they can adjust to each other.

However, she said she does not force a relationship to continue if their differences cannot be narrowed through conversation.

Han So-hee said, "Then I just give up," adding that if something is not being sufficiently fulfilled by the other person, she tries to fill that emptiness herself in her own life. She does this by eating good food or doing things she enjoys, as a way of showing herself affection.

She especially stressed the importance of maintaining a balance between dating and her own life.

Han So-hee said, "The moment that person takes up more than half of my life, I think I would break," making clear her belief that dating should not become the whole of life. She added that one must find the right balance between oneself and a partner.

Meanwhile, Han So-hee previously came under scrutiny over allegations of a so-called "rebound relationship" after confirming in 2024 that she was dating actor Ryu Jun-yeol. The two later announced their breakup about two weeks after acknowledging their relationship.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.