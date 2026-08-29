"Ease Up on the Photoshop" Kim Seon-ho's Face Sparks Debate... He Looks Better Unedited

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] After photos of actor Kim Seon-ho at an awards ceremony were released, fans' attention shifted in an unexpected direction. Along with warm reactions to his latest appearance, some fans also raised concerns about the heavy retouching in the photos.

His agency, Fantagio, released behind-the-scenes photos of Kim Seon-ho from the "2026 K-WORLD DREAM AWARDS" through its official account on the 28th.

Kim Seon-ho appeared on stage as a presenter that day and congratulated the winners. The released photos showed him attending the ceremony in a black suit, white shirt, and tie. He was also seen smiling brightly while pointing at the awards ceremony leaflet with one hand.

The photos highlighted his neat styling and signature gentle smile. In particular, the dimples that appeared when he smiled drew attention and delighted fans.

However, some fans focused less on his appearance than on the editing style of the photos. Compared with the images Kim Seon-ho has usually shared, his face shape and other features appeared somewhat artificial, they said.

Comments included, "Please ease up on the Photoshop," "Please tone down the retouching a little," and "I wish they would stop editing his face." Some fans even tagged the agency's account directly, asking it to preserve Kim Seon-ho's natural look.

Others, however, said it is difficult to tell from the released photos alone how much retouching was actually done. Lighting, camera angle, and color tone can all make a face and overall mood look different.

Still, the common wish among fans appears to be for Kim Seon-ho's relaxed, natural charm rather than an overly polished image.

Meanwhile, Kim Seon-ho appeared in the Netflix series "Can This Love Be Translated?" earlier this year. He is next set to return with the Disney+ series "Delusion" and the tvN drama "May the Congressman Protect You."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.