"220g for 880,000 Won?" Jung Si-a shocked after eating beef in Japan... Husband Rubin Lim says, "That was hotel money"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Jung Si-a and her family were stunned during a trip to Japan when they learned that 220 grams of Kobe wagyu cost as much as 880,000 won.

On the 28th, a video titled "Jung Si-a's first full-family trip in four years! To be honest... this family trip was not smooth (Japan travel VLOG)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Jung Si-a A-Sijung."

In the video, Jung Si-a traveled to Tokyo with her husband Rubin Lim and their children, Jun-woo and Seo Woo. It was the first family trip the four had taken together in four years.

During the trip, Jung Si-a's family visited a restaurant to try Kobe wagyu. As soon as she walked in, Jung Si-a said, "We came to a Kobe wagyu place, and it feels extraordinary," expressing her excitement.

The taste lived up to the hype. After trying the beef, Jun-woo immediately exclaimed, "The best beef I've ever had."

Jung Si-a was equally amazed the moment she took a bite. She began, "Among all the beef I've ever eaten..." before trailing off, then praised it, saying, "It just melts. It's unbelievably delicious. Wow, it's so good. The moment it goes into your mouth, it just melts."

The chef explained that the beef the family tasted was raised with premium feed and even received massages and music during the cattle-rearing process.

But the real surprise came near the end of the meal.

Jung Si-a seemed to think more dishes were coming and asked, "Is that all? More will come, right?" Rubin Lim then told her the meal was already over, saying, "That was the cost of staying at a nearby hotel."

He then revealed the price, saying, "Didn't it say so on the menu? 880,000 won for 220 grams."

Jung Si-a was momentarily sure she had misheard. "880,000 won for 220 grams? That's unbelievable," she said, unable to hide her shock. While she had praised the taste, the much higher-than-expected price left the whole family flustered.

Rubin Lim eventually joked, "Now Dad is going in to do the dishes. I'll go in for a part-time job. See you in a month."

Jung Si-a chimed in, "We'll go. We won't be able to come back for a month."

At that point, their daughter Seo Woo had the family bursting into laughter. Hearing her parents joke around, she innocently asked, "Were we that poor?"

Meanwhile, Jung Si-a married actor Rubin Lim, the son of actor Baek Yoon-sik, in 2009. The couple has a son, Jun-woo, born in 2009, and a daughter, Seo Woo, born in 2012.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.