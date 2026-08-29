"It Came Undone in Three Days" Moon Geun-young's Powerful Curls Defeat Magic Straightening

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] Actress Moon Geun-young revealed that her hair had returned to its curly state just three days after a magic straightening treatment.

On the 29th, Moon Geun-young posted a video showing her recent update on her personal account, along with the caption, "My curls beat magic."

In the video, Moon Geun-young smiles brightly at the camera as the wind gently blows through her hair. Her curls, once again in full view, draw attention.

Just three days earlier, on the 26th, Moon Geun-young had shared that she had undergone magic straightening. But before long, her hair had returned to its natural curls, suggesting she was playfully describing her hairstyle.

Meanwhile, Moon Geun-young recently announced her marriage to actor Jeong Pyeong, drawing many congratulations. The two are said to have promised marriage without a formal ceremony, instead marking the occasion with a meal with their families.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.