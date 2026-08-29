Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung Celebrate Their Son Solmin's 100th Day with Family Photos

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] Actors Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung shared a special family moment to mark their son Solmin's 100th day.

On the 29th, Lee posted a message on his personal account to celebrate his son's 100th day. Along with the short caption, "I'm 100 days old today," he shared a photo of Solmin.

In the photo, Solmin is dressed neatly in a hanbok and looking at the camera. From his adorable appearance to his composed expression, the 100-day-old baby melts hearts.

Lee also shared a family photo taken with his son. In the image, Lee and Seo Ji-seung pose affectionately with Solmin in the center, creating a warm and harmonious atmosphere. The couple wore similar denim outfits, showing a natural family look.

Along with the photo, Lee wrote, "Thank you for the beautiful photo," expressing his affection for his son.

Seo Ji-seung also celebrated their son's 100th day by posting a family photo on her own account. As this was their son's first special milestone since becoming parents, the day appears to have been even more meaningful for the couple.

Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung dated from 2018 before holding their wedding in December 2021. After continuing their married life, they became parents in May when they welcomed their son Solmin.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.