"I Paid 250,000 Won, but I Couldn’t Even See Their Heads" BigBang Concert Ends Up at KFTC

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] As complaints continued from concertgoers who said they bought premium seats costing more than 250,000 won at BigBang’s Goyang concert but still could not properly see the main stage, the dispute has now been referred to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) for review.

According to recent industry sources, the Seoul regional office of the KFTC received a report from the 21st to the 23rd alleging a violation of the Act on the Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce, Etc. The complaint asked whether the seat sales and disclosure process for "BigBang 2026 World Tour in Goyang," held at the main stadium of Goyang Stadium, was appropriate. The report reportedly also raised issues over whether the F1 and F2 sections were inspected in advance and whether refund obligations apply. However, the case is still only at the complaint stage, and no violation or refund liability has been confirmed.

The disputed F1 and F2 sections were sold as "FLOOR R" seats at 253,000 won each. They were the second-most expensive tier after standing VIP seats, which sold for 275,000 won. Based on the seating map released before the show, the seats were located directly to the left and right of the main stage, suggesting a relatively close view of the performance.

In reality, however, a connecting stage and an extended stage were installed high between the audience area and the main stage. The FLOOR R seats were placed on flat ground with no elevation, and some attendees argued that the structures blocked much of the main stage from view.

Some fans who attended the concert posted photos and videos online, saying, "It was hard to even see the heads of the members standing on the main stage," and "We could only see them when the lift went up or when the members came out to the extended stage." Images shared by attendees also appeared to show the main stage obscured beyond the connecting stage.

A key point in the complaint is when the possibility of restricted visibility was disclosed. YG Entertainment’s first concert notice, released on June 15, reportedly did not include any specific explanation that visibility of the main stage from FLOOR R seats could be limited. A later ticket-sales notice on July 7 added a statement that some seats could have restricted views or sound depending on stage structures, performance equipment, cameras, and audio systems. It also said tickets could not be canceled, changed, or refunded on the day of the show because of limited visibility.

The complainant is said to have asked authorities to verify what information was provided to first-round buyers and to those who purchased during the additional sales period before payment. Since extra seats were sold on the 18th, just three days before the concert, another issue is whether the organizers sufficiently checked the view from each section after installing the actual stage structures.

Under the Act on the Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce, Etc., consumers may withdraw from a contract if the delivered goods or services differ from what was displayed, advertised, or agreed upon. Whether these concert seats meet that standard, and whether the organizer has a refund obligation, are matters that require the KFTC’s review and decision.

A Blackpink concert held at the same venue last year has also been cited as a comparison. At that time, seats with an expected visibility restriction were separately classified as "restricted-view seats" and sold for 99,000 won. For the N3 section, where an unexpected visibility issue arose despite being sold as normal seats, full refunds were reportedly issued to applicants.

The central question in this case is whether concertgoers who paid the second-highest price were given enough information in advance about the possibility of restricted visibility and what kind of viewing environment they actually received.

Meanwhile, BigBang kicked off its world tour at Goyang Stadium from the 21st to the 23rd and successfully wrapped up the three-day run.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.