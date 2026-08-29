Lee Seo-jin 'Startled' After Following Bibi to Waterbomb... "Swimsuits Are a Restriction After 50"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Lee Seo-jin, flustered by the intense heat at the Waterbomb venue, brought laughter with a self-deprecating remark about his age.

On the SBS variety show 'I'll Do Anything for You - Secretary-Jin' aired on the 28th, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu were shown acting as one-day managers for singer and actress Bibi.

On this day, Bibi handled a busy schedule ahead of her Waterbomb performance. Bibi, who said she had been managing her diet and exercising for two weeks prior to the performance, ate a sausage in the waiting room to satisfy her hunger after finishing an interview and photoshoot.

Upon seeing this, Lee Seo-jin immediately went into 'management mode.

' When Bibi asked Lee Seo-jin if he had ever built a body where his muscles were clearly visible in the past, he answered without hesitation, "Of course.

" He then offered advice based on his own experience, saying, "It's good to eat things like chocolate before the photoshoot. Once it's all over, you have to pound on something like marinated ribs.

" When Bibi ate another sausage, Lee Seo-jin even checked to see if it was the second one or the first. When Bibi remarked, "This is the first one. You're really harsh," Lee Seo-jin continued his nagging, saying, "Don't eat things like that. Eat candy because you need energy. You shouldn't eat salty food when you're on a diet.

" The real laughter erupted after they entered the Waterbomb venue.

Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu headed to the venue wearing 'Fake Muscle' t-shirts prepared by Bibi. The two could not hide their bewilderment at the sight of the audience enjoying the performance, spraying each other with water guns.

Confused by the unfamiliar scene, Kim Kwang-kyu asked the production crew, "Do kids these days play like this?" Lee Seo-jin also looked at the Waterbomb audience's attire, remarking, "Didn't we not even prepare? They're all wearing swimsuits.

" When the production crew asked Lee Seo-jin, "Why didn't you wear a swimsuit?", he gave an unexpected response. Lee Seo-jin, born in 1971, slyly joked, "If you wear a swimsuit in a public place after you turn fifty, you'll get arrested," turning the set into a sea of ​​laughter.

Of course, this was not meant to imply that there is actually a problem with people over 50 wearing swimsuits in public, but was Lee Seo-jin's signature humor using his age as a topic.

Meanwhile, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu acted as Bibi's one-day managers that day, sharing the Waterbomb scene and displaying a unique chemistry that transcends generations.

showed.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.