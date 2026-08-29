Song Eun-i Is Shocked by a Brain Scientist with an IQ of 157: "What If His IQ Is Higher Than My Height!"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Ah-ram] On "Problem Child in House," Joo Woo-jae drew laughter by worrying about his own future after hearing a brain scientist say that human relationships are important for brain health.

In episode 326 of the KBS2 variety show "Problem Child in House Season 2" (hereinafter "Problem Child in House"), which aired on Friday the 28th, brain scientist Professor Lee Jin-hyung and brain science communicator Dr. Jang Dong-sun appeared and discussed a wide range of brain science topics connected to everyday life, from AI and short-form content to dopamine, sleep, and dementia, together with the "attic room team" Song Eun-i, Kim Sook, Kim Jong-kook, Hong Jin-kyung, Yang Se-chan, and Joo Woo-jae.

From the start, Lee Jin-hyung and Jang Dong-sun stirred up the attic room with their exceptional intellect. Lee, who received the Pioneer Award, also revealed that she was the first Korean woman to become a tenured professor at Stanford University and disclosed an IQ of 157. Jang, known to have an IQ of 154, also stood out as a brain scientist from the Max Planck Institute in Germany. Song Eun-i then laughed and said, "What if his IQ is higher than my height!"

Once the full-scale brain science lecture began, the "attic room team" quickly became absorbed. When asked why interest in the brain has recently increased, Lee said, "I think it's because more people are getting sick," pointing to the growing number of people suffering from sleep disorders. Jang analyzed the trend, saying, "People wonder, 'What kind of person am I?' and 'Why do I have these problems?' In the past, they may have turned to self-help books, but these days they seem to be interested in the brain."

The hottest topic was undoubtedly "AI and the brain." After Jang named the relationship between AI and the brain as the most dominant topic in recent brain science, Hong Jin-kyung suddenly confessed, "AI is my only friend." As Jang immediately expressed concern, saying, "That sounds a little dangerous," Joo Woo-jae, who has watched Hong for years, joked, "Ever since she started using AI, Jin-kyung has changed. She used to be really sharp, but now she seems to have lost a bit of that spark," sending everyone into laughter.

Hong, however, did not back down from her praise of AI, calling it "just a really smart secretary." Jang explained that the development of the human brain and intelligence was influenced by the evolution of the "social brain," which had to solve complex human relationships, and warned that people should be careful not to replace human relationships with conversations with AI alone. Kim Jong-kook then quipped to Hong, "It sounds like your brain has been soaked in AI," drawing big laughs. The two experts emphasized critical thinking as the ability people need most in the AI era.

The brain scientists' warning about "short-form addiction" also surprised the attic room team. Lee first admitted, "If I can stop when I don't want to do it, then it's not an addiction. But I think I am addicted to short-form content." Jang also shared his children's experiences, saying, "With games, TV, and OTT services, kids usually stop on their own, but the only thing they absolutely cannot stop is short-form content." After introducing research showing memory decline and addictive behavior from watching short-form videos, he described their design as "exactly like a casino slot machine." Hong Jin-kyung and Kim Sook were shocked, saying, "Wow, I had no idea."

Lee also revealed the special reason she entered brain research and her world-class achievements. She said that near the end of her doctoral studies, she felt helpless after watching her maternal grandmother collapse from a stroke. As an electrical engineer, she decided, "I have to find the answer myself," and entered brain research. After more than 10 years studying the brain's electronic circuits, she developed a technology called NeuroMatch, which can identify which part of a brain patient's body has a problem through video, and even won the Edison Award, often called the "Oscars of innovation." Song Eun-i exclaimed, "Professor, why are you even here?" and Joo Woo-jae added, "Aren't you basically a savior of humanity?"

Lee, who now runs her own hospital and has begun treating patients, said, "No patient has failed to improve yet, even if they have not fully recovered," drawing further surprise. She also drew a line by saying that Alzheimer's dementia is currently difficult to treat with existing technology, but when asked whether dementia could be conquered within 10 years, she replied, "I think it will be possible," raising expectations for the future of brain disease treatment.

The quiz segment also delivered a stream of brain health facts closely tied to everyday life. Questions included behaviors that, if they appear during sleep, could be warning signs of Parkinson's disease or dementia, why epileptic seizures are divided into generalized and partial seizures, and a five-minute pre-sleep habit that can reduce the brain's burden.

Jang, who runs sleep-related content that has surpassed 10 million cumulative views, pointed to "sleep" as the key to protecting brain health. He said, "The best thing is to go to bed when the sun sets, wake up when the sun rises, and open your eyes without an alarm." He emphasized the importance of deep sleep, noting that performance in exercise or music can improve more when people get enough sleep after practice rather than practicing repeatedly through the night.

What worried Joo Woo-jae most was the relationship between "social life" and brain health. Lee explained that "the brain itself is set up for social activity," and Jang cited a long-term Harvard University study to say that "socially close relationships" are more important for health and happiness than money or education. Joo, who usually enjoys living alone, looked uneasy and said, "I'm completely isolated, so I'm in trouble."

When Jang explained that people who do not meet many others may be more exposed to various diseases, Joo Woo-jae burst out laughing and worried about his future, saying, "Wow, this is not good?!" The same Joo who had earlier criticized Hong Jin-kyung's AI use by saying her "spark seems to have faded a little" ended up facing an unexpected brain-health crisis of his own when it came to human relationships, adding to the comedy.

In this way, "Problem Child in House" connected brain science topics that can feel difficult, from AI and short-form content to dopamine, sleep, human relationships, and dementia, with everyday issues everyone experiences, delivering an engaging and informative episode. After the broadcast, online communities and social media were filled with reactions such as, "Today's Problem Child in House was really useful. I thought the brain talk would be hard, but the time flew by," "The doctors were great speakers too. They explained difficult topics in such an easy way," "I use short-form content and AI all the time these days, so it felt like they were talking about me. I was a little startled while watching," and "Because of Hong Jin-kyung, how did a brain science special become this funny? I was basically a test subject today."

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House," featuring dopamine-fueled chatter and quiz battles in the attic room, will air every Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. starting September 1.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.