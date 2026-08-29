Lee Seon-min Bets 30 Million Won on a Single Cigarette... "Report Me If You See Me Smoking"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Lee Seon-min has declared that he will quit smoking and made a bold promise to pay 30 million won to anyone who reports him smoking.

Lee appeared on YouTuber ChimChakMan's show on the 27th and said he plans to quit smoking and lose weight for his health.

That day, Lee declared, "Before I turn 40, I will quit smoking, lose weight, and keep myself under 90 kilograms."

But ChimChakMan, who has been smoke-free for four years, expressed concern about Lee's plan to quit smoking and start dieting at the same time. He said doing both at once would push him into an "extreme environment" and advised him to start with quitting smoking first.

ChimChakMan then revealed the unusual method he used to successfully quit smoking.

He said that when he decided to quit in the past, he offered 10 million won to anyone who found him smoking and reported it with evidence.

He recommended the same approach to Lee, but raised the amount even higher.

He explained, "At Lee Seon-min's level, it should be 30 million won," adding, "If you don't want to give it to someone else, you'll grit your teeth and stick to it."

Lee, suddenly faced with a 30 million won bet, was taken aback. He tried to delay the start of quitting by saying, "When should I start? I don't have to begin today."

ChimChakMan then pushed back, saying his "mental state is rotten," and demanded an immediate decision, drawing laughter.

In the end, Lee accepted the 30 million won quit-smoking challenge.

Lee declared, "Fine. I'll make the pledge," and added, "If you witness Lee Seon-min smoking anywhere on Earth and report it, I will pay a 30 million won reward."

He also laid out the reporting conditions in detail. He asked people to submit evidence that could verify he had actually smoked, either through ChimChakMan or his own YouTube channel.

As a result, the price of a single cigarette for Lee Seon-min has effectively become 30 million won. Attention is now focused on whether Lee, who has publicly cut off his escape route with a huge reward, can actually stay smoke-free in the long term.

Meanwhile, Lee Seon-min debuted in 2016 as a comedian in the 16th open recruitment class of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS). After SBS's People Looking for a Laugh was canceled, he expanded his activities to YouTube and has recently been active through various content, including Meta Comedy Club.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.