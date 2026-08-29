After 11 Years, 'Knowing Bros' Takes Its First Group Photo Without Min Kyung-hoon... Kwak Bum Fills the Empty Seat, Makes a Finger Heart with Kang Ho-dong

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Min Kyung-hoon has temporarily stepped away from JTBC's "Knowing Bros" to recharge, and comedian Kwak Bum has filled his seat.

On the 29th, the official SNS account for JTBC's "Knowing Bros" released a teaser photo along with the caption, "Into the world of magic inside Brother School, where your eyes and ears will be delighted and thrilled."

The photo shows the show's members, along with the guests for the day: Ji Sang-ryeol, Lee Eun-gyeol, Park Ji-won, and Tsuki.

In particular, Kwak Bum drew attention by taking the place usually occupied by Min Kyung-hoon among the members.

Min Kyung-hoon recently decided to take a short break from his activities on "Knowing Bros." On the 28th, his agency said, "Min Kyung-hoon has decided to take some time to recharge after a long run with JTBC's 'Knowing Bros.'" The agency repeatedly stressed that this was not a departure, but a hiatus.

The agency added, "As he has been running without a break for a long time, he will take a short pause, recharge his energy, and return." It also said, "After enough rest, he will greet viewers again with an even brighter and better side of himself."

Meanwhile, Min Kyung-hoon has been an original member since the show's first broadcast in December 2015. He has worked alongside Kang Ho-dong, Lee Soo-geun, Seo Jang-hoon, and Kim Young-chul, helping anchor the program with his quirky personality and unpredictable wit.

Interest is growing in how Min Kyung-hoon will return after his break, and how Kwak Bum will perform on "Knowing Bros" while filling in for him.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.