Lee Min-young Mourns the Loss of Her Father on the 29th... Her Boyfriend, the CEO of Her Agency, Is Listed as a Son-in-Law

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Lee Min-young is mourning the loss of her father.

According to Xportsnews on the 29th, Lee Min-young's father died that day.

Lee Min-young is reportedly staying at the funeral hall with her family in deep grief.

In particular, attention was drawn to the fact that Ahn Hyung-jo, the CEO of her agency Jidam Media and her boyfriend, was listed as a son-in-law.

The bereaved family's funeral hall has been set up in Room 3 of the Seoul Asan Medical Center Funeral Hall. The funeral procession will be held at 9:20 a.m. on the 31st, and the burial site is Pocheon The Crest.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-young made her debut in 1994 as part of the 23rd open recruitment class of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) actors. She later appeared in a wide range of dramas, including "Partner," "Medical Brothers," "The Law of Marriage," "land," "Love and Ambition," "Doctor Prisoner," and "Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)," steadily continuing her acting career. Last year, she appeared in the MBN drama "First Lady" and met viewers once again.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.