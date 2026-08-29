"Your prostate will burst"... Yoo Jae-suk's brutal jab at 40-year-old Joo Woo-jae leaves viewers in stitches ('Hangout with Yoo')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Joo Woo-jae had viewers laughing as he was repeatedly targeted by Yoo Jae-suk's unfiltered teasing.

On the MBC program 'Hangout with Yoo' aired on the 29th, Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Joo Woo-jae took on a mission to avoid spending their own money.

Before the main mission began that day, Heo Kyung-hwan celebrated Haha's birthday by saying, "I worked part-time as a clown. I'll make you a dog out of balloons," and started blowing up balloons.

However, Heo Kyung-hwan began showing signs of hyperventilation while blowing up the balloons, so Joo Woo-jae also tried his hand at balloon art. Watching him, Yoo Jae-suk joked, "You'll burst your prostate doing that," then added, "You're in your 40s now, so you need to be careful," drawing laughter. Joo Woo-jae replied, "I'm still fine," but Yoo Jae-suk pressed on, saying he looked "frail" and teasing him once again.

Joo Woo-jae then turned the moment into another punchline by bringing up a recent scene from his own show. He said, "After a recent segment aired showing my lower body shaking after spinning, people said I had lost my masculine appeal and that I was already done getting married," sending the set into laughter.

Yoo Jae-suk's teasing did not end there. He fired off another jab at Joo Woo-jae, saying, "And wash your hair properly." He had recently reacted in shock, pinching his nose after smelling Joo Woo-jae's hair.

Yoo Jae-suk had previously covered his nose and looked startled after smelling Joo Woo-jae's hair. Seemingly aware of that moment, Joo Woo-jae said, "I really thought my hair smelled," and added, "Your words carry weight." Yoo Jae-suk then shot back, "Then you should become someone whose words carry weight too," landing another sharp remark that drew laughter. He went on to ask, "Why are your words so weak?" Heo Kyung-hwan chimed in, saying, "His legs are weak, and his words are weak too," while Haha added, "Guys are always in a hurry, but you can't just do that right after washing your hair. You'll end up like Joo Woo-jae. You have to dry it properly," sparking more laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.