Choo Sung-hoon Says He Covered High Rent and Daughter Choo Sa-rang’s Education Costs Alone: "I Couldn’t Even Tell Yano Shiho, It Was So Hard"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Choo Sung-hoon opened up about a difficult period during the COVID-19 pandemic, when work dried up and he had to shoulder the rent for his Hawaii home and his daughter Choo Sa-rang’s education expenses on his own.

On the 27th, a video titled "Shibuya Tough Love Duo (ft. Swings, My Big-Shouldered Sugar Daddy)" was released on Choo Sung-hoon’s YouTube channel.

That day, when asked what he would have done if he had not become an athlete, Choo Sung-hoon drew laughter by answering, "Yakuza."

He said, "I came into judo because I had such great athletic ability and because my father was frightening. I’m incredibly grateful that my father led me to this path." He added, "People are interesting because they have this kind of history. Honestly, if everything goes well, it’s not fun."

He went on to say, "My YouTube is doing well now, but before long I’ll fall again. That’s what makes it interesting."

He then recalled a painful time in the past when he had no work. Choo Sung-hoon confessed, "There was a period about three or four years ago when I had no work. It was extremely hard. It was during COVID-19, and I really had nothing at all."

He said, "I was living in Hawaii, and the rent there was so expensive that I kept wondering how I was going to pay it. I also had to send my child to school," adding, "I couldn’t tell my wife. I had to pay for it myself. It was so hard."

Choo Sung-hoon moved to Hawaii in 2018 so that Choo Sa-rang could receive an education there. At the time, the annual tuition at the Hawaii school she was believed to attend was reportedly around 35 million won on average.

The home where Choo Sung-hoon’s family stayed also reportedly offered a panoramic view of Waikiki Beach and the Hawaii skyline. As of 2019, its sale price was said to be about 7.2 billion won, with monthly maintenance fees exceeding 3 million won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.