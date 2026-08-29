Joo Woo-jae Says He Was Shaken Just by Yoo Jae-suk's Aura... Why He Forgot the Lyrics at Kim Jong-kook's Concert ('Hangout with Yoo')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Joo Woo-jae drew laughs after revealing how Yoo Jae-suk's mere presence rattled him on stage at Kim Jong-kook's concert.

On the 29th episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Hangout with Yoo," Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Joo Woo-jae were shown carrying out a "your money, my purchase" mission, in which they had to survive without using their own money by selling items from the prop room.

While heading out to sell items to Hong Hyun-hee, Joo Woo-jae brought up his recent appearance as a secret guest at Kim Jong-kook's concert, saying, "I secretly went as a guest at Jong-kook hyung's concert."

When Yoo Jae-suk said, "I happened to be there," Joo Woo-jae laughed as he confessed, "The moment I stepped on stage, I lost the lyrics in front of me because of Jae-suk hyung's gaze and completely fell apart." He added, "I couldn't do anything and just ran around panting."

The concert footage was then shown, and Joo Woo-jae drew big laughs as he made mistakes right after appearing and looked exhausted, breathing heavily in the middle of the performance.

Haha then asked, "What would you do if hyung came when you're singing a ballad?" Joo Woo-jae replied, "Then I'd kick that hyung out," drawing more laughter.

Yoo Jae-suk explained the situation at the time, saying, "He didn't even make eye contact with me. He didn't even know where I was. But he was trembling because he could feel that I was there."

Joo Woo-jae, speaking about Yoo Jae-suk's ability to shake him just by being there, said, "People call Haha hyung a breaker, but the real breaker is Jae-suk hyung. He just destroys everything in his path," making everyone laugh.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.