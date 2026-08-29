Kyung-su from Season 31 Says He Developed Social Anxiety After Appearing on TV: "Crowded Places Are Hard... Quiet Dates with Soon-ja"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Kyung-su from Season 31 said he has started avoiding crowded places since appearing on television.

On the 28th, a video titled "Kyung-su and Soon-ja make their appearance. The devoted Soon-ja who shares all the good vibes" was released on the SBS Plus YouTube channel.

In the video, Kyung-su from Season 31 said about his recent life, "I work, rest at home, go on dates with Soon-ja, and I'm doing well." He added, "It's still a little hard to go out and be around a lot of people, so I've been holding back, but these days I'm trying to get out more."

Soon-ja explained, "Kyung-su seems to have developed something like social anxiety, so he has a hard time when he goes to crowded places. That's why we try to date in quiet places as much as possible."

Kyung-su addressed rumors that his eyeglasses shop has become a huge success since the broadcast, saying, "That has nothing to do with the truth at all." He added, "Business is similar to before, but there are quite a few people who say they visited after watching the show."

He went on to say, "The one thing they all have in common is that they didn't come because of me. They're all fans of Soon-ja. They come in, get their glasses fitted by me, and leave gifts for Soon-ja."

Soon-ja also shared an update on her life. She said, "I'm doing the same thing too—working, dating Kyung-su, staying home, and spending a lot of time like that." She added, "What's changed a little is that some media outlets have shown interest in me as a professional, so I've been doing a few interviews and photo shoots with them."

She continued, "I've loved fashion and beauty since I was young, and I enjoy dressing up. I'm very grateful that opportunities have come my way in that area too, so I've been doing a little bit of work outside my main job as well."

Meanwhile, Kyung-su and Soon-ja appeared as cast members of the 31st season of the SBS Plus and ENA reality dating show "I'm Solo," which aired in May, and became the final couple. They have since continued their relationship as a real-life couple.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.