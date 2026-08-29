"Jey-ssun Wore Sunglasses Because His Eyes Were Ugly," Hong Hyun-hee Bluntly Jabs at Her Husband's Looks ('Hangout with Yoo')

Photo = Jey-ssun's SNS / broadcast capture

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee drew laughter after revealing the reason her husband Jey-ssun used to wear sunglasses.

On the MBC program 'Hangout with Yoo' aired on the 29th, Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae were shown carrying out a 'Nedonneosan' mission, in which they survive without spending their own money by selling items from a prop room.

That day, the members visited Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun's home to sell items to the couple, and Heo Kyung-hwan brought up his connection with Jey-ssun.

Heo Kyung-hwan said, "I used to do an interior design program with Jey-ssun a long time ago," adding, "Even when he was doing the interior show, he never took off his sunglasses. He started taking them off when he said he was getting married."

In response, Jey-ssun explained, "Back then, I was doing two jobs," while Hong Hyun-hee said, "Because he wasn't a celebrity," describing how he had felt uneasy about showing his face on TV at the time.

Hong Hyun-hee then cracked everyone up by joking, "I thought he was hiding them because his eyes were ugly too." After hearing that, Haha and Heo Kyung-hwan asked, "Why would you say that?" and Jey-ssun admitted, "There was some truth to it."

Hong Hyun-hee also said, "The moment Jey-ssun took off his sunglasses, I looked at him and went, 'Ah,'" drawing more laughter. She then teased him with one of her old catchphrases, saying, "Are you showing off just because you wore sunglasses?" Jey-ssun replied, "I live with a comedian. You end up accepting everything," which also made people laugh.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.