Jongmin Kim, in the second year of marriage, opens up about real married life... "I often say 'I'm sorry' to my wife" ('Hangout with Yoo')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Koyote's Jongmin Kim drew laughter after revealing that the phrase he often says to his wife during his newlywed life is "I'm sorry."

On the MBC program "Hangout with Yoo" aired on the 29th, Jongmin Kim appeared and talked about married life.

That day, Jongmin Kim showed off his wedding ring and laughed, saying, "I always wear it. I should let people know I'm married."

Kim, who said he has been married for just over a year, smiled happily and said of married life, "It's so good. It gives me a sense of stability."

When Haha said, "After about a year, couples fight a lot," Jongmin Kim replied, "No, we don't fight. It's really good," but his wandering eyes made everyone laugh.

Not missing the moment, Yoo Jae-suk said, "It seems like you did fight a little," and Jongmin Kim responded, "It's just a light scolding."

Yoo Jae-suk then asked Jongmin Kim, "What does your wife often say to you after getting married?" Jongmin Kim answered in a somewhat irritated tone, "Honey," and Haha pointed out, "He sounds a little annoyed," sending the set into laughter.

Jongmin Kim then honestly admitted, "What I often say to my wife is 'I'm sorry,'" drawing more laughter. Haha related, saying, "Why are men all the same?" and Joo Woo-jae asked, "Why are married men always apologizing?" Yoo Jae-suk added, "You just have to avoid doing things you need to apologize for," while also sharing his own experience as a married man, saying, "I say I'm sorry too. You'll understand once you're married."

Meanwhile, Jongmin Kim married a non-celebrity 11 years his junior in April last year.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.