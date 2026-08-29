Lee Yong-ju of "Ugly Miss Young-ae" and "Blue Tower" dies suddenly at 44

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Lee Yong-ju has died suddenly. He was 44.

A close acquaintance of Lee Yong-ju shared the sad news on social media on the 29th, saying, "I regret to inform you that my friend Lee Yong-ju has passed away suddenly." The cause of death was reported to be a heart attack.

The acquaintance added, "I still cannot believe this sudden news. Please remember Yong-ju's final journey and pray for his soul with warm hearts."

The funeral altar has been set up at Room 5 of Bundang Jesaeng Hospital Funeral Hall. The funeral procession is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. on the 31st, and the burial site is Seongnam City Funeral Culture Center.

Lee Yong-ju began his career as a model and made his acting debut in the 2004 film "Thomas Ahn Jung-geun." He later gained recognition through appearances in Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s sitcom "Hello Franceska," MBC's drama "Princess Hours," and tvN's drama "Ugly Miss Young-ae."

He was especially loved by viewers for playing a clumsy new recruit in tvN's "Blue Tower."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.