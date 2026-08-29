Min Kyung-hoon Says Goodbye for Now... Announces a Break from 'Knowing Bros' After 11 Years: "Of Course, I'll Be Back"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] News of Min Kyung-hoon's temporary break was delivered directly by the members of "Knowing Bros."

On the JTBC program "Knowing Bros," which aired on the 29th, the members were seen mentioning Min Kyung-hoon's hiatus.

As Kang Ho-dong entered the classroom that day, he looked for Min Kyung-hoon, saying, "Where did Kyung-hoon go? Did you hear anything?" Seo Jang-hoon then announced the news of Min Kyung-hoon's break, saying, "I was actually about to talk about it. Our Kyung-hoon is taking a short leave and resting for a while."

Lee Sang-min expressed regret over Min Kyung-hoon's absence, saying, "He is my only friend who always came in the earliest and left right on time."

Kim Shin-young asked, "So he is definitely coming back, right?" Kang Ho-dong replied, "He has to come back." He then added, "It probably wasn't easy for Kyung-hoon to see our faces every week for 10 years," drawing laughter. Lee Sang-min also joked, "Looking at Kyung-hoon's seat, he held up well between the three of them — Young-chul in front, Ho-dong on the left, and Jang-hoon behind him," making everyone laugh.

Kang Ho-dong emphasized, "He will come back," while Kim Shin-young and Kim Young-chul said, "Kyung-hoon, come back soon. We'll be waiting. Rest well and come back." Seo Jang-hoon also said, "Recharge well and return."

At that moment, comedian Kwak Bum appeared to fill Min Kyung-hoon's seat. Kim Shin-young asked, "Is this an enrollment or a transfer?" Kwak Bum then joked, "From what I heard, I'll try it out once today," signaling the start of a trial period and drawing laughter.

Earlier, on the 28th, Min Kyung-hoon's agency said, "Min Kyung-hoon has decided to take some time to recharge after a long run with JTBC's 'Knowing Bros.'" The agency repeatedly stressed that this decision was a "hiatus," not a departure.

The agency added, "As he has been running nonstop for a long time, he will take a short break, catch his breath, and return with renewed energy." It also said, "After enough rest, he will greet viewers again with an even brighter and better side of himself."

Meanwhile, Min Kyung-hoon has been a founding member of "Knowing Bros" since its first broadcast in December 2015. Working alongside Kang Ho-dong, Lee Soo-geun, Seo Jang-hoon, and Kim Young-chul, he has played a key role in the show with his quirky personality and unpredictable wit.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.