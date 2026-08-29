Lee Yong-ju Dies Suddenly Six Months After Sharing Update on Running a Travel Agency... "Exempted from Military Service Due to Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Lee Yong-ju has died suddenly of a heart attack, and the news that he had previously suffered from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy has deepened the sense of loss.

On the 29th, a close acquaintance of Lee Yong-ju shared the sad news through the late actor's social media account, saying, "I am sadly informing you that my friend Lee Yong-ju has passed away suddenly."

The acquaintance added, "I still cannot believe this sudden news. Please remember Yong-ju's final journey with many others, and pray for his soul with warm hearts."

The funeral altar has been set up at Room 5 of the funeral hall at Bundang Jesaeng Hospital. The funeral procession is scheduled to be held at 6:30 a.m. on the 31st, and the burial site will be the Seongnam City Funeral Culture Center.

Lee Yong-ju began his career as an actor after working as a model and made his screen debut in the 2004 film "Thomas Ahn Joong Keun." He later became known through appearances in the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) sitcom "Hello Franceska," the MBC drama "Princess Hours," and the tvN drama "Ugly Miss Young-ae."

He was especially loved by viewers for playing an awkward new recruit in the tvN drama "Blue Tower."

As Lee Yong-ju's cause of death was reported as a heart attack, an old interview is drawing renewed attention. In a 2013 interview about "Blue Tower," he revealed that he had been exempted from military service after receiving a grade 6 classification due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

At the time, Lee Yong-ju said, "While I was preparing to enlist in the Marine Corps, my mother was hospitalized with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. The hospital said the condition was likely hereditary, so my sister and I were tested, and only I was diagnosed with the same disease as my mother," adding, "I sometimes get sudden chest pain."

After staying out of the spotlight for some time, Lee Yong-ju appeared in February on Lee Jong-hyuk's YouTube channel looking healthy, which delighted fans. At the time, he said he was running a one-person travel agency in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, making the sudden news of his death all the more heartbreaking.

supremez@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.