Ji Sang-ryeol Hints at Marriage With 16-Year-Younger Shin Bo-ram... "I Have a Reason to Live" ('Knowing Bros')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Ji Sang-ryeol expressed his affection for his girlfriend Shin Bo-ram, who is 16 years younger than him and with whom he is publicly dating.

On the JTBC variety show "Knowing Bros," which aired on the 29th, Ji Sang-ryeol appeared as a guest alongside Lee Eun-gyeol, fromis_9's Park Ji-won, and Billlie's Tsuki.

That day, Kang Ho-dong told Ji Sang-ryeol, who transferred to the show for the second time in eight years, "You look the healthiest I've seen you lately." Seo Jang-hoon also pointed out his changed mood, saying, "Your face looks brighter. You look the best you have in a while."

Kwak Bum then brought up Ji Sang-ryeol's public relationship, saying, "Maybe it's because Sang-ryeol is dating." Ji Sang-ryeol is currently publicly dating Shin Bo-ram, a shopping host 16 years his junior.

As attention poured in, Ji Sang-ryeol said, "You all keep saying that Sang-ryeol's face is glowing now, and that's because I literally got love Botox." He then shouted, "Bo-ram!" and showed his affection for his girlfriend.

Kang Ho-dong pushed further, saying, "At this point, isn't this basically an announcement?" Lee Sang-min added, "At this point, it's marriage." Lee Soo-geun then joked, "Where do you get that Botox? Give Jang-hoon a shot too." Ji Sang-ryeol made everyone laugh by replying, "It's hard enough for me to get it too."

Ji Sang-ryeol continued to boast about his love life. When Kang Ho-dong told him, "You must really look forward to opening your eyes every morning," Ji Sang-ryeol said, "Now that I have love Botox, I used to be dry, but now I feel more hydrated as a person." He added, "I have a reason to live now. This is what they mean by 'LOVE IS a magic potion,'" drawing attention with the happiness of a man in love.

Meanwhile, Ji Sang-ryeol became a couple with Shin Bo-ram, a shopping host 16 years younger than him, whom he met through his close friend Yeom Kyung-hwan on KBS 2TV's "Mr. House Husband" last year. After receiving the Excellence Award in the reality category at the "2025 KBS Entertainment Awards," Ji Sang-ryeol announced, "I will continue my warm relationship with Shin Bo-ram," and began dating publicly.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.