Eun Ji-won Shows Off Newlywed Life with His Stylist Wife: "She Dresses Me When I Come Out Wearing Only My Underwear" ('Mr. House Husband Season 2')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Eun Ji-won drew attention after revealing his married life, saying his wife, a stylist nine years his junior, personally takes care of his clothes.

On the 29th episode of KBS 2TV's 'Mr. House Husband Season 2,' Eun Ji-won and Lee Yo-won were seen talking about married life.

That day, Park Hyun-ho went to a department store with Eun Ga-eun after receiving an order from his mother to buy her a pretty outfit for his daughter-in-law, who is juggling childcare and broadcasting work. Meanwhile, Eun Ji-won was asked about his usual way of shopping for clothes.

In response, Eun Ji-won said, "I haven't bought clothes in a long time." He added, "My wife buys what I need and dresses me," and, "I just come out wearing only my underwear," drawing attention by revealing that his wife, a stylist nine years younger than him, personally handles his wardrobe. Eun Ji-won remarried last year to a stylist nine years his junior.

Lee Yo-won also revealed her unusual relationship with her mother-in-law. She said, "Every year on my birthday, my mother-in-law sends me pocket money. She transfers it straight into my account," boasting about her mother-in-law's special affection for her even after 24 years of marriage. She then added with a playful smile, "So I never change my bank account number," drawing laughter.

When asked what she would want if her husband said he would buy her something, Lee Yo-won answered honestly, "A car." She then mentioned the dream car she really wants, saying, "It's not my dream car right now." Hearing that, Eun Ji-won joked, "It's amazing that she can still live well without getting kicked out after saying that," making everyone laugh.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.