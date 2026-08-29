"From 250,000 Won to 2.7 Million Won"... Im Hyun-sik Nearly Hit the Jackpot on Stock Investments, but Was Left in 'Stormy Regret' ('Day & Night')

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Im Hyun-sik shared a bittersweet story about a stock investment he made in the past.

On the 29th episode of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," scene-stealer Im Hyun-sik and Hwang Seok-jeong from the film "Hope" appeared as guests.

That day, Im Hyun-sik said he had bought stocks related to the shipbuilding industry 25 years ago. He recalled, "I bought the stock and forgot about it, and one day I saw in the newspaper that the stock I had bought for 10,000 won had risen to 25,000 won. So I thought investing in stocks just wasn't for me."

But two years ago, a friend who worked at a securities firm recommended shares in an electric company. Im Hyun-sik said, "He told me that industry would likely do well, so I went to the bank to withdraw money and bought it right away."

He said, "I bought it at 250,000 won per share, but it kept falling little by little for a year. I thought, 'This is going to be a disaster,' so I sold it about a year and a half to two years later. But after that, the red lights kept flashing and it was a huge surge."

He went on to say, "The company I invested in rose from 250,000 won to 2.7 million won per share," adding, "At that moment, I thought, 'What is someone like me even alive for?'" drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.