The late Lee Yong-joo's family in distress after sudden news: "His phone is password-protected, so we can't reach anyone"

Photo | SNS

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Lee Yong-joo has died suddenly of a heart attack, and it has been reported that his family is also in such shock that they have not been able to fully share the funeral notice.

On the 29th, Lee Yong-joo's acquaintance A posted on SNS, saying, "Please make sure this reaches everyone who knew actor Lee Yong-joo. Even as I write this, I still can't believe it," and shared a photo of the funeral altar along with the news of his death.

A then said, "Actor Lee Yong-joo brought laughter to many people as the awkward but lovable 'Private Lee Yong-joo' in tvN's 'Blue Tower.' This morning, on August 29, I heard that he suddenly passed away from a heart attack."

It was also reported that his family and close acquaintances are still in shock over the sudden news. A said, "The funeral notice has not been fully shared except with the family and a few close acquaintances. His phone is password-protected, and because it is the weekend, even the family does not know what to do," expressing deep sorrow over the situation. A also asked people to share the news widely so it could reach those who worked with Lee Yong-joo or had ties to him.

A added, "May you rest in peace there. We offer our deepest condolences," in mourning.

Photo = Lee Yong-joo SNS

As news of Lee Yong-joo's sudden death spread, attention is also returning to his past disclosure of a heart condition. In a 2013 interview about 'Blue Tower,' Lee Yong-joo had explained why he was exempted from military service, saying, "I was exempted because of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a rare disease. I took the physical exam, but I was exempted."

In another interview, Lee Yong-joo also revealed, "My mother was hospitalized with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. The hospital said it was likely hereditary, so my sister and I were tested. I was the only one who had the same condition as my mother."

The deceased's funeral altar has been set up at Room 5 of the funeral hall at Bundang Jesaeng Hospital, and the funeral procession is scheduled to be held at 6:30 a.m. on the 31st. The burial site will be the Seongnam City Funeral Culture Center.

Meanwhile, Lee Yong-joo made his debut in the 2005 MBC drama 'Hello Franceska' and later appeared in 'Princess Hours,' 'Saint Valentine,' and 'Ugly Miss Young-ae.' He became widely known for his role as Private Lee Yong-joo in tvN's 'Blue Tower' series.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.