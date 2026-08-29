Jae-gyun Hwang Says He Lost 18 kg in 5 Months... 'My Face Melted' - Appearance Sparks Health Concerns ('Point of Omniscient Interfere')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Jae-gyun Hwang said he lost 18 kg in five months.

On the 29th episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Point of Omniscient Interfere,' Sunwoo Yong-nyeo and Jae-gyun Hwang appeared as guests.

That day, Hwang drew attention by appearing with a noticeably different look from six months earlier.

He explained, "I did a body profile shoot, and I lost weight very quickly at the time, so my face melted." He added, "I lost 18 kg in five months for the shoot. Toward the end, I even cut out water, so my face melted."

After seeing him, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo offered heartfelt advice, saying, "This is just my personal opinion, but I don't think doing anything too quickly is a good idea. Even if it takes a little longer, it's better not to do it. Life is step by step, isn't it?"

Hwang also explained why he is growing out his hair. He said, "Before retirement, I kept my hair short as a baseball player. But after retiring, I wanted to try growing it out, so I'm just seeing how it turns out. I'm doing whatever I want."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.