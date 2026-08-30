Sunwoo Yong-nyeo Reveals How Serious Her Stroke Was.. "It Was Despairing When I Went to the ER" ('Point of Omniscient Interfere')

[Sportschosun, Cho Yoon-sun] It was revealed that when Sunwoo Yong-nyeo collapsed from a stroke, she was in such serious condition that even walking or lifting a sheet of paper was difficult.

The MBC program 'Point of Omniscient Interfere,' which aired on the 29th, followed the day of actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, described as 'the hottest woman in her 80s in Korea,' with her first talent manager in 60 years.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo's talent manager is a television screenwriter she first met 15 years ago at BTN Buddhist TV, and has also been handling her management duties for about a year.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, who had worked for more than 60 years without a manager, became popular on YouTube and found it difficult to handle her schedule alone, so she asked her current manager to work with her.

Recalling the time Sunwoo Yong-nyeo suffered a stroke, her manager said, "After the stroke, she became physically uncomfortable, so it was hard for her to walk and even to speak clearly. I saw many difficult moments by her side."

She continued, "When we went to the emergency room, it was despairing. She was disoriented and had trouble speaking. Because one side of her nerves had weakened, she also had difficulty keeping her balance. Watching her go through that was heartbreaking and upsetting. After the stroke diagnosis, I stayed with her at the hospital for a long time. Since her family was in the United States, I ended up taking on the role of guardian."

The manager, who stayed by Sunwoo Yong-nyeo's side at the time, said, "Before the stroke, she was always bustling around. It was heartbreaking to see how unsettled she seemed. At her age, she was always so busy and often unable to take care of herself. I thought there must have been a reason she reached out to me in such an urgent moment, and I felt, 'I need to protect her.'" She was moved to tears.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo also expressed her deep affection, saying, "Until my family came from the United States, my manager stayed by my side like a guardian. More than just a manager, she feels like our youngest daughter."

That day, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo started her morning healthily by stretching as soon as she woke up. In response, her manager said, "Even stretching is actually a miracle. After the stroke, even walking or lifting a sheet of paper was difficult for her. You could say she has still been in rehabilitation for more than 10 years."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.