Shim Hyun-sup's Pillow Turned Yellow Because He Didn't Wash... Wife Jeong Yeong-rim Explodes: "No Wonder You Never Got Married" ('Dongchimi')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Shim Hyun-sup revealed that even after marriage, he struggled to change his poor washing habits, which caused tension with his wife, Jeong Yeong-rim, during their newlywed life.

On the 29th, MBN's "Dongchimi" featured Shim Hyun-sup opening up about his newlywed life with his wife.

That day, Shim said, "I lived alone for 54 years. When a man lives alone for a long time, there are many times when he goes to bed without washing," and shared the story of hearing Jeong say, "Oppa, are you going to wash and sleep tonight?"

Shim, who got married while still keeping his habit of not washing, said with a laugh, "My wife said she had one wish. She told me, 'Just wash once before you sleep.' One day she said, 'Oppa, look at your pillow,' so I checked, and while my wife's pillow was white, mine had turned yellow." He added, "I heard that after three months. Right after we got married, I did wash. Then I went back to my old ways."

He then shocked the cast by honestly admitting about his hygiene habits, "I wash my face and brush my teeth. I shower about half the days in a week." After hearing this, Noh Sa-yeon was surprised and said, "That's grounds for divorce. How can you live like that?" Lee Hong-ryeol also chimed in, laughing, "So you've been going around that dirty all this time?"

Shim also shared an episode in which his wife took action herself to fix his habit of not washing. He said, "When I have a big bowel movement, I take everything off. In that gap, my wife quickly comes in, turns on the shower, and sprays water on me." Shim Jin-hwa responded, "It's even worse that she goes in while you're in the middle of it," drawing laughter.

He also recalled an argument that escalated into a major fight. Shim said, "The biggest fight we ever had was when I was brushing my teeth and my wife pulled down my pants from behind, saying, 'If you're not going to wash, then change your clothes.' I felt bad." He continued, "She said, 'No wonder you never got married until that age,' and I thought she had misspoken." Shim Jin-hwa then made the studio burst into laughter by saying, "No, that wasn't a slip of the tongue. The real miracle is that you didn't break off the engagement."

Meanwhile, Shim Hyun-sup married Jeong Yeong-rim, a non-celebrity 11 years his junior, in July last year. The two drew attention after revealing everything from how they met to the proposal and wedding preparations through TV Chosun's "Lovers of Joseon."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.