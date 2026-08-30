"I feel self-conscious without income": Hyoyeon reveals SNSD dorm where she has lived for 19 years... Living alone without the members

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Hyoyeon revealed the Girls' Generation dorm where she has lived for 19 years.

At the end of the broadcast of MBC's "Omniscient Interfering View" (hereinafter "Omniscient View") on the 29th, a video featuring Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon was shown. When asked about the members' reactions to her first appearance on "Omniscient View," Hyoyeon drew laughter by showing off her uninhibited wit, saying, "Sooyoung asked, 'That's where famous people go, why are you here?' so I just said, 'You're such a jerk.

'" Hyoyeon, who revealed that she has been living in the dorm for 19 years, drew attention by revealing the Girls' Generation dorm where she currently lives alone. In addition, her special relationship with the dorm auntie, with whom she has maintained a connection for 21 years since she was a high school student, was also revealed.

Auntie expressed extraordinary affection for Hyoyeon, saying, "You are like a daughter to me. If you quit, that is the day Auntie quits too.

" Previously, Hyoyeon appeared on JTBC's "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" last April and revealed the reason why she continues to live alone even after all the Girls' Generation members have left the dorm. Hyoyeon said, "Although Songdo is my family home, I stay here to make my daily schedule more comfortable.

It is a comfortable sanctuary, and they always make sure I eat so I don't go hungry. There is no place better than this.

" She also emphasized the advantages of dorm life while appearing on the YouTube channel "Hal Myung-soo," stating, "I can rest comfortably, and delicious meals are all provided. " She then revealed a realistic reason, stating, "I believe saving is the only way to survive.

" Hyoyeon said, "When I first signed with SM, they promised to look after me like a 'second mother,' and they have continued to do so well to this day. That is why I want to stay.

" She also candidly confessed, "Sometimes, when I don't have any income, I feel self-conscious, wondering if I should even be here.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.