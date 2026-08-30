Baek Il-seop Reflects on 11 Years of Living Separately, Voices Hurt Over His Family: "I Have Nowhere to Go"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Baek Il-seop looked back on a painful moment from the past and expressed his bitter feelings toward his family.

On the September 5 broadcast of MBN's "Dongchimi," the panel will discuss the theme, "A wide range of family stories, both dramatic and troublesome."

In a recently released video, Baek Il-seop, who has become an icon of living separately from one's spouse, appeared. He joked, "It's been 11 years since I ran away from home. I've been staying out overnight for a long time."

Baek then recalled a time when he felt hurt by his family. "My daughter said, 'Dad, I'm going to school,' and I got up because I wanted to see her face before she left. But then I heard someone say, 'Father is sleeping, so don't greet him. Just go,'" he said, remembering the moment.

He added, "From that point on, the kids stopped greeting me," and said, "I have nowhere to go," revealing his sense of bitterness.

Meanwhile, Baek married in 1980 and has one son and one daughter. He declared a separation from his wife in 2016.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.